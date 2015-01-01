पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:कोरोना महामारी के चलते अब तक 773 हवालातियों को मिली जमानत

फाजिल्का2 घंटे पहले
  • जिला फाजिल्का की यूटीआरसी कमेटी ने की बैठक

जिला फाजिल्का की यूटीआरसी कमेटी की बैठक जिला सैशन जज व जिला कानूनी सेवाएं अथॉरिटी फाजिल्का के चेयरमैन तरसेम मंगला की अगुवाई में हुई। इस बैठक में हवालाती जिनको जमानत मिल चुकी है, लेकिन रिहा नहीं हुए, अनुकूल अपराध व हवालाती जिनको धारा 436-ए के लाभ मिल सकते हैं आदि के बारे में विचार-विमर्श किया गया।

इस बैठक में डीसी अरविन्द पाल सिंह संधू, पुलिस कप्तान डी अजय राज सिंह, डिप्टी सुपरिंटेंडेंट सब जेल फाजिल्का गुरप्रीत सिंह सोढी, सोसायटी के सचिव राज पाल रावल, सिविल जज आशीष सालदी, और सीजेएम अमित कुमार गर्ग फाजिल्का ने हिस्सा लिया।

इस मौके पर चेयरमैन तरसेम मंगला ने कहा कि माननीय सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कोविड-19 महामारी के कारण दिशा निर्देश दिए जिसकी पालना करते हुए हवालाती की समीक्षा की बैठक हर हफ्ते हो रही हैं जिसमें फाजिल्का की अदालतों ने सब जेल फाजिल्का और सेंट्रल जेल फिरोजपुर, फरीदकोट, बठिंडा और बरनाला में बंद हवालाती द्वारा अंतरिम जमानत की मांग की गई आवेदनों पर कार्रवाई की जाती है।

सब जेल फाजिल्का को कोविड सेंटर बना दिया गया है और इन हवालातियों की पेशी वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए ही होगी। सचिव राजपाल रावल ने बताया कि 25 मार्च को सुप्रीम कोर्ट और हाई कोर्ट के निर्देशों के अनुसार 33 बैठकें हुई, जिसमें सब जेल फाजिल्का और केंद्रीय जेल फिरोजपुर, बरनाला, बठिंडा और फरीदकोट में बंद फाजिल्का के कुल आज तक 773 हवालातियों को अंतरिम जमानत दी गई।

