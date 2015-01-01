पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उल्लंघन:90 फीसदी दुकानों की मिठाइयों पर एक्सपायरी डेट ही नहीं

फाजिल्का4 घंटे पहले
  • शहर में 40 हलवाइयों की छोटी-बड़ी दुकानें, जिनमें से अधिकतर कर रहे नियमों की अनदेखी

भले ही विगत सप्ताह डीसी फाजिल्का द्वारा फाजिल्का के हलवाइयों के साथ बैठक कर केंद्र सरकार द्वारा बनाए गए नए कानून संबंधी अवगत करवाने के बावजूद फाजिल्का के मिठाई विक्रेता केन्द्र सरकार के नए कानून मानते नजर नहीं आ रहे क्योंकि बुधवार को भास्कर टीम द्वारा शहर के ओल्ड कोर्ट रोड, सराफा बाजार, घंटाघर क्षेत्र, गोशाला रोड, कॉलेज रोड, गांधी चौक, बार्डर रोड, संजीव सिनेमा रोड आदि इलाकों में दौरा किया तो कई दुकानों पर ऐसी मिठाई देखने को मिली, जो खाने लायक नहीं थी। साथ ही सेहत विभाग की हिदायतों का भी सरेआम उल्लंघन करने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी गई। फाजिल्का में करीब 40 छोटी-बड़ी दुकानें हैं, जिनमें से अधिकतर में नियमों की अनदेखी की जा रही है।

कृत्रिम रंगों का इस्तेमाल न किया जाए : सिविल सर्जन

सिविल सर्जन डॉ. कुन्दन पाल का नेतृत्व में फाजिल्का के मिठाई विक्रेताओं और हलवाइयों की एक मीटिंग दफ्तर सिविल सर्जन फाजिल्का में हुई। डॉ कुन्दन ने कहा कि मिठाई बनाते समय रासायनिक और कृत्रिम रंगों का इस्तेमाल न किया जाए और इनका प्रयोग करने पर मनाही है क्योंकि अधिक मात्रा में रंगीन मिठाई स्वास्थ्य के लिए हानिकारक है। सिविल सर्जन ने निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि सभी डिब्बों और मिठाई बनाने की तिथि जरूरी लिखी होनी चाहिए और डिब्बों का वजन मिठाई के वजन में शामिल न हो। उन्होंने कहा कि कोविड-19 के चलते मिठाई बनाने और बेचने का काम करने वालों के मास्क लगा होना लाजिमी है और बिना दस्तानों के कोई भी मजदूर और कर्मचारी न तो मिठाई बनाए और न बेचे। उन्होंने कहा कि स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा मिलावट ह्रास और गलत काम करने वालों पर लगातार नजरसानी रखी जा रही है।

आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता बोले-बैठकें मात्र औपचारिकता
आरटीआई एक्टीविसट तरुण वधवा के अनुसार स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारी केवल मीटिंगें कर मात्र औपचारिकता पूरी कर रहे हैं जबकि दिवाली को 2 दिन शेष रह गए हैं और अभी तक किसी भी मिठाई विक्रेता से सैंपल कलेक्ट नहीं किए गए। कलेक्ट कर भी लिए जाएंगे तो उसकी रिपोर्ट दिवाली के बाद आएगी। इससे सीधे तौर पर ऐसा प्रतीत होता है कि दुकानदारों व स्वास्थ्य विभाग की मिलीभगत के चलते लोगों को हर बार की तरह इस बार भी बासी मिठाई परोसी जाएगी किंतु ऐसे में स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों की जेबें खूब गर्म हो जाएंगी। दिवाली तो आ गई पर कार्रवाई रह गई।

