पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:चोरी की 5 मोटरसाइकिलों सहित एक युवक गिरफ्तार

फाजिल्काएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

थाना सिटी पुलिस ने चोरी के 5 मोटरसाइकिलों सहित एक चोर को काबू किया है। जांच अधिकारी जोगिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि उनको सूचना मिली कि जरनैल सिंह वासी चक्क काठगढ़ हिसानवाला मोटरसाइकिल चोरी करता है जिसे वह आगे किसी को बेच देता है तथा उक्त आरोपी अब भी इस समय भी चोरी का काले रंग का प्लेटिना मोटरसाइकिल नंबर पीबी-22जे-4031 पर सवार होकर बेचने के लिए श्रीगंगानगर जा रहा है।

पुलिस ने जीटी रोड पर नाकाबंदी करके उक्त आरोपी को चोरी किए गए प्लेटिना मोटरसाइकिल सहित काबू कर लिया। बाद में उक्त आरोपी की निशानदेही पर चोरी के 4 और मोटरसाइकिल भी बरामद किए गए। पुलिस ने उक्त आरोपी पर धारा 379, 411 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें