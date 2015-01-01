पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रोजेक्ट चेतन:सरकारी स्कूल के बच्चों को खिलाई एल्बेंडाजोल गोलियां

सीतो गुन्नो2 घंटे पहले
सिविल सर्जन डॉ. कुंदन कुमार पाल के दिशा-निर्देशों पर सीएचसी सीतो गुन्नों में प्रोजेक्ट चेतन फाजिल्का के तहत एसएमओ डॉ. रवि बंसल के नेतृत्व में नेशनल डी वार्मिंग डे मनाया गया। इस दौरान ब्लॉक सीतो गुन्नों के अंतर्गत आते सभी गांवों के स्कूलों और आंगनबाड़ी सेंटरों में 1 साल से लेकर 19 साल के बच्चों को एल्बेंडाजोल की गोली खिलाई गई।

कार्यक्रम के दौरान जिला मास मीडिया अधिकारी अनिल धामू उपस्थित रहे। इस मौके पर सरकारी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल सीतो गुन्नों में बीईई सुनील टंडन ने बताया कि राष्ट्रीय कृमि मुक्त दिवस साल में दो बार आयोजित किया जाता है। इसका लक्ष्य बच्चों में पेट के कीड़ों के संक्रमण को खत्म करना होता है। अगर बच्चों और किशोर-किशोरियों की डी वार्मिंग न कि जाए तो कृमि बच्चे के शारीरिक विकास पर प्रभाव डालता है।

इसके साथ बच्चों को भूख कम लगती है या बहुत ज्यादा बच्चों में हीमोग्लोबिन की कमी हो जाती है। जिससे उनका शरीक और मानसिक विकास रुकने के साथ साथ सामाजिक विकास भी रुक जाता है। इस मुहिम में एक से दो साल बच्चों को 400 एमजी एल्बेंडाजोल की आधी गोली चूर कर साफ पानी के साथ मिला कर देनी चाहिए। जबकि एक साल से ऊपर 19 साल तक के बच्चे को पूरी गोली चबाकर पानी के साथ देनी चाहिए। इस मौके पर प्रिंसीपल विनोद डूडी, प्रमोद, एएनएम अल्का मौजूद थे।

