बैठक:किसानों को कंटीली तार लगाने की इजाजत चार फीट से ऊंची फसल बीजने पर रोक

फाजिल्काएक घंटा पहले
  • बीएसएफ अधिकारियों व सीमावर्ती किसानों में बैठक

भारत-पाक सीमा की मौजम फारवर्ड चौकी पर सीमा सुरक्षा बल की 96वीं बटालियन द्वारा किसानों से बैठक का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें किसानों की समस्याओं का निपटारा किया। कमांडेंट नरेश कुमार की अध्यक्षता में हुई इस बैठक में द्वितीय कमान अधिकारी जसकरण सिंह, डिप्टी कमांडेंट जेकेवाई सिंह रजीब अली, नीतिश राणा के अलावा सभी चौकियों के कंपनी कमांडर भी उपस्थित रहे।

गांव मौजम वासी सतनाम सिंह ने कांटेदार तार के पार खेतों में काम करने वाले किसानों की समस्याओं को रखा व पशुओं द्वारा खड़ी फसल खराब होने से बचाने के लिए सुरक्षा तारें लगाने की इजाजत मांगी। किसानों को संबोधित करते हुए कमांडर नरेश कुमार ने कहा कि बीएसएफ व सीमावर्ती ग्रामीणों का तालमेल वर्षों से सौहार्दपूर्ण चल रहा है और भविष्य में चलता रहेगा। बीएसएफ जवान हमेशा सीमावर्ती गांवों में सामाजिक कार्यों में आगे रहते हैं। उन्होंने किसानों से कहा कि वे कंटीली तार के पार फसलों की सुरक्षा के लिए कंटीली तार लगा सकते हैं, लेकिन उन्हें इसकी कागजी कार्रवाई मुकम्मल करनी होगी। उन्होंने कहा कि कंटीली तार के पार सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से चार फीट से अधिक कद वाली फसल बीजने पर पाबंदी रहेगी।

