बासमती की खरीद:फाजिल्का में बासमती की खरीद शुरू 2551 रुपए में बिकी 1121 किस्म

फाजिल्का3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पहले दिन 17100 क्विंटल की आवक और 3760 क्विंटल की खरीद

वीरवार को फाजिल्का की अनाज मंडी में बासमती 1121 की खरीद शुरू हो गई है और सबसे सर्वाधिक रेट 2551 रुपए में बिका। जिसके चलते पिछले कई दिनों से किसानों के चेहरे पर कुछ रौणक देखने को मिली क्योंकि किसानों द्वारा टोल प्लाजा पर अन्य दूसरे राज्यों से लाए गए बासमती के ट्रकों को रोके जाने व उन्हें हरियाणा बार्डर तक वापस छोड़ने के बाद राइस मिलर एसोसिएशन द्वारा खरीद शुरू नहीं की जा रही थी। प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के बीच बचाव के बाद वीरवार को बासमती की खरीद शुरू हो गई।

पहले दिन 17100 क्विंटल बासमती की आवक रही और 3760 क्विंटल की खरीद की गई। खरीद की शुरुआत के समय आढ़ती एसोसिएशन के प्रधान ओम सेतिया मार्केट कमेटी के चेयरमैन प्रेम कुलारिया, सचिव सुलोध बिश्नोई, आढ़ती एसोसिएशन के सचिव सुनील दत्त मदान, पैडी परचेजर यूनियन के देसराज उपनेजा, लक्की चलाना, राजेश धवन, अशोक गुगलानी, मुरारी लाल, दशरथ, विजय वॉट्स, विपन वाट्स, लक्की ठकराल, नरेश कुमार, महेश सेतिया, सुरिंदर शर्मा, सुभाष बब्बर, राधे श्याम, कृष्ण कुमार मौजूद थे।

फसल की पहली ढेरी 2531 रुपए में बिकी
मार्केट कमेटी के सचिव सुलोध बिश्नोई ने बताया कि सुबह बासमती की 1121 किस्म का शेलर्स ने खुली बोली दी। वीरवार को मै: पूर्ण चंद वेद प्रकाश कमीशन एजेंट की दुकान पर खुली बोली में सीजन की पहली ढेरी 2531 रुपए में बिहानी एग्रो प्राइवेट लिमिटेड राइस मिल ने खरीदी और दूसरी ढेरी को कालड़ा एग्रो इंडस्ट्रीज ने खरीदी। उन्होंने बताया कि अनाज मंडी में बासमती की खरीद सुचारू करवाई जाएगी ताकि आढ़तियों व किसानों को किसी प्रकार की समस्या का सामना न करना पड़े और किसानों को बासमती का उचित मूल्य ही दिलाया जाएगा।
किसानों से अपील धान को सुखाकर लाएं
आढ़ती एसो. के अध्यक्ष ओम सेतिया ने किसानों को अपील की कि धान को सुखाकर लाएं क्योंकि अनाज मंडी में पर्याप्त जगह नहीं है। अगर फिर भी किसी किसान को कोई समस्या आती है तो वह उनको मिल सकता है और वह चेयरमैन को मिलकर समस्या का हल करवाएंगे। बता दें कि शेलर मालिकों की नाराजगी के चलते बासमती की खरीद शुरू नहीं की गई थी, क्योंकि धान 1121 में नमी की मात्रा अधिक थी लेकिन अब नियंत्रण होने की संभावना है। वीरवार को फाजिल्का की नई अनाज मंडी में धान बासमती 1121 की खरीद शुरू कराई गई।

