हत्या:बाइक सवारों ने शेलर में काम करते व्यक्ति की गोलियां मार की हत्या, बेटे को लूट की आशंका

फाजिल्काएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चक्क सैदोके गांव में दिनदहाड़े वारदात, हमलावरों की पहचान नहीं
  • अपनी बाइक का पेट्रोल खत्म हुआ तो उसे छोड़ मृतक की मोटरसाइकिल लेकर भागे हत्यारे

फाजिल्का जिले की मंडी लाधूका के नजदीक गांव सैदोके में अज्ञात लोगों ने एक 50 वर्षीय व्यक्ति का सरेआम गोलियां मारकर कत्ल कर दिया। गोलियां लगने के बाद घायल हुए व्यक्ति को परिजन उठाकर सिविल अस्पताल लेकर गए, वहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। बताया जा रहा है कि वारदात के बाद हमलावरों की मोटरसाइकिल का तेल खत्म हो गया, जिसके चलते हमलावर अपना बिना नंबर वाला मोटरसाइकल सीडी डीलक्स छोड़ गए और मृतक का मोटरसाइकल लेकर फरार हो गए।

कत्ल की सूचना मिलने के बाद पुलिस ने शव को फाजिल्का के सिविल अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवा दिया है। डीएसपी जसबीर सिंह ने बताया कि मृतक के बेटे सिमरन पाल सिंह के बयान पर अज्ञात लोगों पर धारा 302 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है। मृतक के 2 बच्चे और पत्नी हैं।

ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली छोड़ मोटरसाइकिल पर शेलर में आया था रछपाल सिंह

गांव के गणमान्य व्यक्ति बलतेज सिंह बराड़ ने बताया कि उसकी गांव चक्क सैदोके में रास्ते में दुकान है। उनको किसी का फोन आया कि आपके गांव के व्यक्ति रछपाल सिंह को किसी ने गोली मार दी है। जब वह मौके पर पहुंचे तो परिवार वाले रछपाल सिंह को सिविल अस्पताल ले आए थे। उसने बताया कि रछपाल सिंह वीरवार को ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली पर न आकर बाइक पर शेलर में आया था। वहां से पैसे लेकर घुबाया की तरफ जा रहा था कि सुबह 11 बजे गांव चक्क सैदोके किसी ने गोलियां मार दीं।

ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली पर ढुलाई का काम करता था रछपाल

सिविल अस्पताल में रछपाल सिंह का पोस्टमार्टम करवाने के लिए आए उसके बेटे सिमरन पाल सिंह निवासी गांव मोहम्मद वाला ने बताया कि उसके पिता रछपाल सिंह (50) लाधूका मंडी स्थित शेलर में ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली पर ढुलाई का काम करते थे। वीरवार को वह मोटरसाइकल पर राइस मिल से घर की तरफ आ रहा था कि रास्ते में जमालके रोड नजदीक मोटरसाइकल सवार अज्ञात लोगों ने रछपाल सिंह को गोलियां मार दीं, जिससे उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। हमलावर मृतक का मोटरसाइकल लेकर फरार हो गए और अपना बिना नंबर का मोटरसाइकल सीडी डीलक्स मोटरसाइकल छोड़ गए। सिमरन पाल सिंह के अनुसार उसके पिता की न तो किसी से कोई रंजिश थी और न ही किसी से लेनदेन का झगड़ा था। उसके पिता पर इस तरह अज्ञात लोगों द्वारा हमला करने का मकसद आरोपियों द्वारा लूटपाट करना हो सकता है।

जलालाबाद के युवक के हत्यारों का सुराग पता नहीं लगा पाई पुलिस
दो दिन पहले ही जलालाबाद में एक युवक को घर से बाहर निकाल कर कुछ व्यक्तियों ने कत्ल कर दिया था। दिन-दहाड़े जलालाबाद के बाजार में इस तरह युवक का कत्ल होना पुलिस की कारगुजारी पर प्रश्न चिह्न लगाता है क्योंकि अभी तक पुलिस प्रशासन युवक के हत्यारों का कोई सुराग पता नहीं लगा पाई है।

