उपजाऊ शक्ति:पराली जलाने से प्रदूषित होता है वातावरण : सुरिंदर सिंह

फाजिल्का3 घंटे पहले
मुख्य कृषि अधिकारी सुरिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि धरती की उपजाऊ शक्ति बरकरार रखने, लंबे समय तक टिकाऊ व लाभप्रद खेती बनाने के लिए धान की पराली को किसी भी कीमत पर आग न लगाई जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि कृषि और किसान भलाई विभाग द्वारा कोविड-19 को मुख्य रखते हुए जिले के किसानों को पराली न जलाने के लिए जागरूकता मुहिम चलाई जा रही है।

उन्होंने कहा कि रबी की फसल और खरीफ की फसलों प्रति एकड़ अधिक झाड़ लेने के चलते धरती की उपजाऊ शक्ति प्रतिदिन कम होती जा रही है। धान की पराली को आग लगाने से प्रति टन पराली पीछे मिट्टी में नाइट्रोजन साढ़े 5 किलो, फासफोरस 2.3 किलो, जैविक अर्बन 400 किलो और सल्फर 1.2 और 50 से 70 प्रतिशत खुराकी तत्व खराब हो जाते हैं।

इस के साथ-साथ 70 प्रतिशत कार्बनआकसाईड, 7 प्रतिशत कार्बन मोनो आक्साइड, सल्फर आक्साइड, 2.09 प्रतिशत नाइट्रिक आक्साइड और 0.66 मैथीलीन आदि जहरीले गैसा पैदा होते हैं जो कि वातावरण को प्रदूषित करती हैं जिससे मनुष्य और जीव जंतुओं को सांस लेना कठिन हो जाता है। उन्होंने कहा कि कृषि और किसान भलाई विभाग द्वारा पराली को खेतों में प्रबंधन करने के लिए किसान ग्रुपों, सहकारी सभाओं और किसानों को हैप्पी सिडर, सुपर सीडर, जीरो ड्रिल, एम.बी. पलो, चोपर कम शरैडर, मलचर, रोटरी सलैसर, सुपर एस.एम.एस आदि नवीनतम खेती मशीनरी 50 प्रतिशत सब्सिडी पर मुहैया करवाई जा रही है।

