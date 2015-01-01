पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मारपीट:दिहाड़ी के पैसों के लेन-देन को लेकर व्यक्ति से की मारपीट, 8 लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज

फाजिल्का2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

फाजिल्का उपमंडल के गांव माछी राम लाहोरिया दाखली सजराणा में पैसों के लेनदेन के चलते एक व्यक्ति से मारपीट करने पर 8 लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है।

जांच अधिकारी रमेश चंद्र ने बताया कि उनको हरभजन सिंह वासी माछी राम लाहोरिया दाखली सजराणा ने बयान दर्ज करवाए थे कि वह मजदूरी करता है तथा बीती 15 नवंबर को रात 8 बजे अपने घर में बैठा था। उस समय उसके दोनों बेटे राकेश सिंह व प्रकाश सिंह भी घर में मौजूद थे। उसकी पत्नी बंसो बाई दूध लेने के लिए बचन सिंह के घर गई हुई थी।

इतने में बाहर से शोर सुनाई दिया तो वह उठकर बैठ गया। इतने में उसके कमरे का दरवाजा खुला तो राज सिंह, संदीप सिंह, मंगत सिंह, परमजीत सिंह, अमर सिंह व दो अज्ञात व्यक्तियों वासी माछी राम लाहौरिया दाखली सजराणा को लेकर उनके घर में दाखिल हुए और ललकारा मारकर कहने लगे कि आज इन बाप-बेटों को नहीं छोड़ना है।

वह उस पर तेजधार हथियारों से टूट पड़े और बुरी तरह घायल कर दिया। बाद में उनके द्वारा शोर मचाने पर आसपास के लोग एकत्रित हो गए उन्हें देखकर उक्त आरोपी वहां से फरार हो गए। बाद में उसके भाई भगवान सिंह ने उसे सिविल अस्पताल में उपचार के लिए भर्ती करवाया। जहां चोटें गंभीर होने के चलते उन तीनों को फरीदकोट रेफर कर दिया गया।

हरभजन सिंह ने बताया कि राज सिंह व सुंदर सिंह धान लगाने के लिए दिहाड़ी पर संदीप कुमार की पत्नी कृष्णा रानी के साथ गए थे जहां पर उनका व इन तीनों का दिहाड़ी के पैसों को लेकर विवाद चल रहा था। इसके चलते उनकी आपस में तूं-तड़ाक हुई थी इसी रंजिश के चलते उक्त आरोपियों ने उस पर हमला किया है। पुलिस ने उक्त आरोपियों राज सिंह, संदीप सिंह, मंगत सिंह, परमजीत सिंह, अमर सिंह व दो अज्ञात व्यक्तियों पर मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन का सुझाव- भारत और चीन हमारी वैक्सीन का प्रोडक्शन करें, गरीब देशों को फायदा होगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें