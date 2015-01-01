पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुराने विवाद में मारपीट:जमीन विवाद के चलते दो भाइयों से मारपीट करने पर 9 लोगों पर केस दर्ज

फाजिल्काएक घंटा पहले
थाना सदर पुलिस ने जमीनी विवाद के चलते दो भाइयों से मारपीट करने वाले 9 आरोपियों पर मामला दर्ज किया है। जांच अधिकारी लखविंदर सिंह ने बताया कि उनको चिमन सिंह वासी बहक खास ने बयान दर्ज करवाए थे कि उनका जमीनी विवाद संबंधी पुराना विवाद चल रहा था जिसको लेकर उसका बलवीर सिंह के साथ कोर्ट में केस चल रहा था तथा गत दिनों कोर्ट द्वारा जमीन उनके हक में की गई थी परंतु उक्त आरोपी इस जमीन पर अपना हक समझते थे।

बीती 17 नवंबर को सुबह 10 बजे जब वह तथा उसका भाई अपने खेत गुलाम रसूल में धान की पराली एकत्रित कर रहे थे तो बलवीर सिंह, तारा सिंह, बलविंदर सिंह, अमरजीत सिंह, रजिंदर सिंह, लखबीर कौर, मोनू और 2 अज्ञात व्यक्तियों ने इसी विवाद के चलते उन पर हमला कर घायल कर दिया। पुलिस ने उक्त आरोपियों पर धारा 324, 323, 148, 149 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

