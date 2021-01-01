पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राष्ट्रीय वोटर दिवस:अपना मनपसंद प्रतिनिधि चुनने के लिए सभी वोट डालें : डीसी

फाजिल्का2 घंटे पहले
जागरूक करती स्वीप वैन को हरी झंडी देकर किया रवाना करते हुए डीसी। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • वोटरों को वोट के अधिकार का प्रयोग करने के बारे में जागरूक करने को करवाया समागम

भारतीय चुनाव कमीशन की हिदायतों अनुसार राष्ट्रीय वोटर दिवस पर लोगों को वोट की महत्ता बारे जागरूक करने के लिए स्वीप वैन चलाई जा रही है। इस जागरूकता वैन को डिप्टी कमिश्नर अरविन्द पाल सिंह संधू द्वारा जिला प्रशासनिक कांप्लेक्स से हरी झंडी दे कर रवाना किया गया। इस दौरान संबोधन करते उन्होंने कहा कि वोट डालना सब का अधिकार है और अपना मनपसंद राजनीतिक नुमाइंदा चुनने के लिए सब को वोट डालनी चाहिए। डीसी ने बताया कि इस जागरूकता वैन से बच्चों द्वारा वोट डालने को दर्शाती तख्तियां पकड़ कर शहर में रैली निकाली गई जो कि शहर में 18 साल की उम्र पूरी कर चुके नौजवानों और दूसरे लोगों को वोट लाजिमी डालने बारे प्रेरित करेंगे। भारत चुनाव कमीशन ने वोटरों के लिए नई सुविधा ई-एपिक का आगाज किया, जिसके शुरू होने से वोटर अपना ई-एपिक डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे।

वोटरों को प्रोत्साहित करने को दिव्यांग बच्चों ने भी निभाई अपनी भूमिका

राष्ट्रीय वोटर दिवस पर डीएवी बीएड कॉलेज में करवाए गए समागम दौरान डीसी ने बताया कि वोटों के प्रति वोटरों को उत्साहित करने के लिए दिव्यांग (पीडबल्यूडी) बच्चों द्वारा भी अपनी हिस्सेदारी डाली गई जिससे इनसे प्रेरित होकर नौजवान पीढ़ी जागरूक होकर वोट डालने के लिए प्रेरित हो और दूसरे को भी प्रेरित करे। उन्होंने बताया कि वोटरों को जागरूक करने के लिए स्वीप के अंतर्गत अलग -अलग मुकाबले पर गतिविधियां भी करवाई गई।

इस मौके मतदाता रजिस्ट्रेशन अधिकारी फाजिल्का केशव गोयल को विशेष सेवाएं देने बदले सम्मानित किया गया। इस के अलावा स्वीप गतिविधियों में अहम योगदान डालने वाली शख्सियतों को सम्मानित किया गया। इस मौके स्वीप के नोडल अधिकारी रजिंद्र विखोना, चुनाव कानूनगो हरबंस सिंह, नवजोत सिंह, अजय गुप्ता, अधिकारी और कर्मचारी मौजूद थे।

