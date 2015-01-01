पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना स्थगित:आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए दिया जाने वाला कामरेडों का धरना स्थगित, कामरेड गोल्डन पर हमला करने का मामला

सीपीआई के जिला सचिव कामरेड हंसराज गोल्डन पर किए गए जानलेवा हमला करने वाले नामजद आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार करवाने के लिए दिया जाने वाला 23 नवंबर का धरना और चक्का जाम मुलतवी कर दिया गया है।

इस संबंधी जानकारी देते सीपीआई के जिला उपसचिव कामरेड सुरिंद्र ढंडिया ने बताया कि उनकी तरफ से सीपीआई और सहयोगी संगठनों के साथ मिलकर 23 नवंबर को बड़ी संख्या में एसएसपी दफ्तर का घेराव करने और जाम करने का ऐलान किया गया था।

उन्होंने बताया कि इस समय जिला पुलिस प्रमुख हरजीत सिंह ने पार्टी नेताओं के साथ दो दिन लगातार मीटिंग कर राबता कायम रखा और उन्होंने कहा कि वे आरोपियों को जल्दी गिरफ्तार कर लेंगे। जिला पुलिस प्रमुख द्वारा विश्वास दिलाने पर सार्थक नतीजा निकलने की उम्मीद कारण यह धरना मुलतवी कर दिया गया है।

जिला पुलिस प्रमुख के साथ हुई मीटिंग के मौके पर सीपीआई जिले के नेता कामरेड दर्शन लाधूका, परमजीत ढाबां, सुबेग झंगड़ भैनी, नरिन्दर ढाबां, अशोक कम्बोज, हरभजन छपड़ी वाला, कृष्ण धरमूवाला और सतीश छपड़ी वाला उपस्थित थे।

उन्होंने पार्टी वर्करों और सहयोगी संगठनों के नेताओं का धन्यवाद करते कहा कि वह उत्साह से इस धरने में पहुंचने के लिए तत्पर थे। उन्होंने कहा कि भविष्य में जरूरत पड़ने और बड़ा एक्शन बनाया जाएगा।

