मांग:ठेका कर्मचारी संघर्ष मोर्चा ने किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में फूंका केंद्र सरकार का पुतला

फाजिल्काएक घंटा पहले
  • कृषि और श्रम कानूनों के साथ बिजली एक्ट-2020 को रद्द करने की मांग
  • फाजिल्का बस स्टैंड में ठेका कर्मियों व अन्य सहयोगी जत्थेबंदियों ने जताया रोष

ठेका कर्मचारी संघर्ष मोर्चा जिला फाजिल्का द्वारा सहयोगी जत्थेबंदियों के सहयोग से बनाए संघर्षों के अंतर्गत ठेका कर्मचारियों और अन्य सहयोगी जत्थेबंदियों के सदस्यों ने फाजिल्का बस स्टैंड में एकत्रित होने के उपरांत किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में मोदी सरकार के पुतले की अर्थी फूंकी।

इस अवसर पर मनप्रीत सिंह, सुखचैन सिंह सोढी, गुरमीत सिंह, बलविन्दर सिंह, शिव शंकर, जसविंदर सिंह, अजय कुमार सनी कुमार अमरीक सिंह गुरविन्दर सिंह नेताओं ने बताया कि लाल किले पर केसरी ध्वज चढ़ाने की साजिश और केंद्र की मोदी सरकार द्वारा सिंघु, गाजीपुर और अन्य बाॅर्डरों पर हिंदु सांप्रदायिक अनसनों से शांतिपूर्वक संघर्ष कर रहे किसानों और पत्थरबाजी करने और बार्डरों को बेरीगेडिंग करने, कंटीली तारें करवाने और किसानी संघर्ष खिलाफ निंदा प्रचार करवाने के प्रयासों की जोरदार निंदा करते इस को मोदी सरकार की बौखलाहट करार दिया।

इस दौरान नेताओं ने कहा कि मोदी सरकार ने किसान आंदोलन को बदनाम करने की नीयत से किसान आंदोलन को एक खास फिरके के लोगों द्वारा अलग सिख राज्य बनाने के लिए संघर्ष के तौर पर पेश करके देश भर के लोगों में संघर्ष के लिए पैदा हुई व्यापक हिमायत और किसानी आंदोलन को ह्रास लाने की साजिश रची थी।

ऐसी साजिशें रचने में माहिर मोदी सरकार अब संघर्ष को बदनाम करके जत्थेबंदियों को दोफाड़ कर संघर्ष को कुचलना चाहती है और झूठे केस दर्ज करके सैकड़ों व्यक्तियों को गिरफ्तार करके और देश में संघर्ष के खिलाफ बड़ी साजिश रची जा रही है। इस अवसर पर अमरीक सिंह, शिव शंकर, जसविंदर सिंह, बलविन्दर सिंह मनप्रीत सिंह सन्नी कुमार ने केंद्र सरकार से मांग की नए कृषि और श्रम कानूनों को रद्द किया जाए, बिजली एक्ट-2020 सहित समूह काले कानूनों को रद्द किया जाए, समूह विभागों के निजीकरण की नीति रद्द की जाए, समूह विभागों के ठेका कर्मचारियों को रेगुलर किया जाए, जेल में डाले गए बुद्धिजीवियों को तुरंत रिहा किया जाए।

