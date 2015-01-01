पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड 19:जिला फाजिल्का में कोरोना के 46 नए केस, मौतें 59, 3511 में से 3233 हुए ठीक, 219 एक्टिव

फाजिल्काएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

फाजिल्का जिले में रविवार को कोरोना से संबंधित 46 नए मामले सामने आए हैं जबकि 21 स्वस्थ हुए हैं। अब तक जिला फाजिल्का के 3233 कोरोना मरीज कोरोना खिलाफ जंग जीत के तंदुरूस्त हो चुके हैं और अब तक पूरे जिले में 3511 कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए हैं। जिले में अब एक्टिव मामलों की संख्या 219 और 59 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।

उक्त जानकारी देते हुए डीसी ने आम लोगों से अपील की कि यदि उनके पारिवारिक मैंबर या जान पहचान में किसी व्यक्ति में खांसी, जुकाम बुखार आदि के लक्षण दिखाई दें तो तुरंत स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में जा कर टेस्ट करवाएं जिससे इस बीमारी का समय पर पता लगा कर इस पर काबू पाया जा सके।

उन्होंने बताया कि कोरोना की जांच की पंजाब सरकार द्वारा किसी भी तरह की फीस नहीं ली जाती और यह जांच बिल्कुल मुफ्त की जाती है। उन्होंने बताया कि कोरोना संबंधी किसी भी तरह की जानकारी, सहयोग के लिए टोल फ्री नंबर 104 पर भी संपंर्क किया जा सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें