रात 8.14 बजे सुहागिनों को होगा चांद का दीदार:ब्यूटी पार्लरों में भीड़, कोरोना को देखते कुछ महिलाएं घरों में लगा रहीं मेहंदी

फाजिल्का2 घंटे पहले
  • तैयारी- फेशियल के बजाय हेयर, मैनिक्योर, पेडिक्योर और नेल आर्ट पर है अधिक ध्यान

करवाचौथ 4 नवंबर को है। चंद्रोदय बुधवार की रात करीब 8.14 बजे हो सकता है। कोरोना संक्रमण का दौर चल रहा है, इसलिए महिलाएं इस खास दिन करवाचौथ पर भीड़ की आशंका और संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए इस बार सुरक्षा के साथ ब्यूटी पार्लर व मेहंदी के लिए पहुंच रही हैं ताकि भीड़ कम मिले। महिलाएं घरों में भी मेहंदी लगवाने को तरजीह दे रही हैं। ब्यूटी पार्लर संचालिकाओं का कहना है कि कोरोना काल के चलते महिलाओं ने सजने संवरने के लिए तीन चार दिन पहले ही अपने लुक को नया रूप देने के लिए पार्लर आना शुरू कर दिया था।

चौधरियां गली में महिलाओं ने खूब खरीदारी की

करवाचौथ व्रत को लेकर मगंलवार को दिनभर नगर में खूब चहलपहल रही ख़ास तौर शहर की चौधिरयां गली मे महिलाएं ने खूब खरीदारी की व हाथों पर मेहंदी लगवाने के लिए ब्यूटी पार्लर पर अच्छी खासी भीड़ देखने को मिली नवविवाहित दुल्हनों में उक्त त्योहार को लेकर अलग सा उत्साह नजर आ रहा था। वहीं ब्यूटी पार्लर संचालिकों ने कहा कि वह सावधानी बरत रही हैं। इसलिए चेहरे पर होने वाले फेशियल के बजाए हेयर, मेनिक्योर, पेडीक्योर और नेल आर्ट पर महिलाओं का फोकस रखा है।

कोविड की वजह से अभी फेशियल को कम पसंद किया जा रहा है। करवाचौथ के त्योहार को लेकर शहर के बाजारों में रौनक दिखी। मंगलवार को महिलाओं ने पूजन सामग्री सहित अन्य सामान की खरीदारी की। कपड़े की दुकान पर महिलाओं की भीड़ दिखी। रेनू, सोनाली व प्रियंका ने बताया कि उनका पहला करवा चौथ है और वह सबसे अलग दिखना चाहती हैं। वह सुबह से ही आकर यहां मेहंदी लगवाने के लिए लाइनों में बैठ गई हैं। व्रत को लेकर उनमें उत्साह है।

