पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मिठाइयों पर बेस्ट बिफोर एक्सपायरी लिखना अनिवार्य:डीसी ने मिठाई विक्रेताओं से की बैठक, खाने-पीने की शुद्ध वस्तुएं बेचने की अपील

फाजिल्का2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नियमों का उल्लंघन करने और मिठाई के भाव डिब्बा बेचने पर होगा जुर्माना

फाजिल्का जिले में लोगों की सेहत को लेकर स्वास्थ्य व फूड एंड सेफ्टी विभाग चिंतित नहीं है जिस कारण फाजिल्का के अधिकतर दुकानदारों द्वारा केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा बनाए गए कानून के तहत तैयार मिठाइयों पर बेस्ट बिफोर एक्सपायरी लिखना अनिवार्य किया गया है किंतु फाजिल्का जिले में विभागीय अधिकारियों की मिलभगत के चलते उक्त नियमों की धज्जियां उड़ाई जा रही हैं।

लोगों के स्वास्थ्य को ध्यान में रखते हुए डीसी अरविंदपाल संधू ने मिठाई विक्रेताओं से बैठक की और शुद्ध मिठाइयां बेचने की अपील की और उन्होंने बताया कि नियमों अनुसार मिठाई के डिब्बे पर यह दर्ज होना चाहिए कि इसमें पैक की मिठाई कब तक मानवीय प्रयोग के लिए योग्य है। विक्रेताओं को मिठाइयों पर बेस्ट बिफोर एक्सपायरी लिखना अनिवार्य किया है।

2 लाख हो सकता है जुर्माना
केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा मिठाईयों संबंधी बनाए गए उक्त कानून संबंधी यदि कोई दुकानदार इसे नहीं लिखता तो विभाग उसके विरूद्ध 2 लाख तक का जुर्माना कर सकता है। विभाग की ओर से एक सूची भी जारी की गई है।

कानून सख्ती से लागू होगा : फूड सेफ्टी अधिकारी

केंद्र सरकार द्वारा 1 अक्टूबर से मिठाइयों पर बेस्ट बिफोर एक्सपायरी लिखना अनिवार्य कानून संबंधी जब फूड एंड सेफ्टी अधिकारी अभिनव खोसला से बात की तो उनका कहना था कि उक्त मामले संबंधी फाजिल्का जिले में यह कानून सख्ती से लागू किया जाएगा। दूसरी तरफ नापतोल अधिकारी बोले कि अगर अगर मिठाई के साथ डिब्बा तोला तो मिठाई बेचने वाले दुकानदारों पर जुर्माना ठोका जाएगा।

1 दिन तक चलने वाली मिठाइयांं कलाकंद, बटरस्कोच, रोस कलाकंद, चॉकलेट कलाकंद।
4 दिन तक चलने वाली मिठाइयां लड्डू और खोया स्वीट्स से बनी मिल्क केक, मथुरा पेड़ा, प्लेन बर्फी, मिल्क बर्फी, पिसता बर्फी, कोकोनट बर्फी, चॉकलेट बर्फी, सॉफ्ट पेड़ा, बूंदी लड्डू, कोकोनट लड्डू, लाल लड्डू, मोतीचूर मोदक,खीर कदम आदि।
2 दिन बाद खराब होने वाली मिठाइयां बंगाली मिठाई, मिल्क बादाम, रसगुल्ला, रसमलाई, रबड़ी रसमलाई, शाही टोस्ट, चमचम, संदेश, मलाई रोल, बंगाली रबड़ी, गुर संदेश, हरि भोग, अनार कली, रसकट्टा, खीर, पाकिजा।
7 दिन तक चलने वाली मिठाइयां घी व ड्राई फ्रूट लड्डू, काजू कतली, आटा लड्डू, ड्राई फ्रूट गुजिया, काजू केसर, काजू बेक्ड गुजिया, शकरपारा, शाही लड्डू, मूंग बर्फी, बेसन बर्फी, काजू अंजीर रोल।
30 दिन तक चलने वाली मिठाइयां आटा लड्डू, बेसन लड्डूू, चन्ना लड्डूू, चन्ना बर्फी, अंजीर खजूर बर्फी, कड़छी हलवा, गजक।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें