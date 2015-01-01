पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जानकारी:पैरा लीगल वालंटियर्स को वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस के जरिये डेंगू संबंधी दी जानकारी

फाजिल्काएक घंटा पहले
पंजाब कानूनी सेवाएं अथॉरिटी चंडीगढ़ के दिशानिर्देश के अनुसार जिला कानूनी सेवाएं अथॉरिटी के चेयरमैन तरसेम मंगला की अगुवाई में अथॉरिटी के सचिव राजपाल रावल द्वारा जिले के पैरा लीगल वालंटियरों के साथ वीडियो कान्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए बैठक की गई। इस बैठक में सिविल अस्पताल से मास मीडिया अधिकारी अनिल धामू ने डेंगू के संबंध में पैरा लीगल वालंटियरों को जानकारी दी।

इस मौके पर उन्होंने बताया कि डेंगू एईडीएस एजिपटी नाम के मच्छर के साथ होता है, जोकि केवल साफ पानी के ऊपर बैठता है। यह अपने घरों में फ्रिज के पीछे ट्रे, शौचालय सीट, पौधों व गमलों में खड़े पानी में पैदा होता है। इसके काटने के तीन से 5 दिन में तेज बुखार होता है और ठंड लगने लगती है। इसके अलावा सिर दर्ज, जोड़ों में दर्द और मांसपेशियों का दर्द भी इसके ही लक्ष्ण हैं। इसलिए बुखार होने पर डेंगू की जांच करवानी चाहिए। इसके बचाव के लिए हमें अपने घर में साफ पानी को एकत्रित नहीं होने देना चाहिए, शरीर के सभी अंगों को ढककर रखना चाहिए, मच्छर मारने वाली स्प्रे घर में छिड़कनी चाहिए व डेंगू होने पर तुरंत डाक्टर से मुलाकात करनी चाहिए, ताकि उसका सही से इलाज शुरू किया जा सके।

इसके अलावा उन्होंने प्रोटेक्शन ऑफ चिल्ड्रन फार्म सेक्सुअल आफेंस एक्ट 2012 के बारे में भी विस्तार से जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बताया कि पंजाब सरकार द्वारा अपराध पीड़ित मुआवजा स्कीम 2011 के तहत विक्टिम मुआवजा कमेटी फाजिल्का के तहत जरूरतमंद लोगों को मुआवजा दिलाया जाता है। जिसमें तेजाब पीड़ित, अज्ञात वाहन के द्वारा एक्सीडेंट पीड़ित को मुआवजा या रेप पीड़ित को मुआवजा मिलता है। उन्होंने पैरा लीगल वालंटियरों को कहा कि वह उक्त जानकारी हासिल करने के बाद अपने आसपास के गांवों के लोगों को इस संबंध में जागरूक करें।

