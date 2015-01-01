पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान:शिक्षा विभाग ने टीवी प्रोग्रामों में प्रतुति देने वाले बाल कालाकारों को किया सम्मानित

फाजिल्का24 मिनट पहले
शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा टीवी और प्रसारित किए जाते शिक्षा और मनोरंजक गतिविधियों पर आधारित प्रोग्राम छोटे उस्ताद में पेशकारी कर जिला फाजिल्का का नाम रोशन करने वाले छोटे उस्तादों को बाल दिवस पर जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी एलिमेंट्री और सेकेंडरी डॉ. सुखवीर सिंह बल नेशनल अवार्डी द्वारा सम्मानित करके हौसला अफजाई की गई।

इस मौके पर कोविड की हिदायतों की पालना करते हुए एक सादा समागम करवाया गया। इस समागम द्वारा अनाहत कम्बोज, कामना रानी, संतोष रानी, किरण बाला, मोनिका रानी, संजना, मुस्कान, मनीषा, और किरण सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल ढाणी अमरपुरा, ब्लाक फाजिल्का -2 गाइड अध्यापकों ममता सचदेव, छात्रा माही, गाइड अध्यापक सचिन कुमार, सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल खुई खेड़ा, ब्लाक फाजिल्का 1, छात्रा सुनैना सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल घूरका ब्लाक फाजिल्का 1, गाइड अध्यापक राज रानी और सुरेश कुमार, छात्रा तमन्ना गाइड अध्यापिका हरविन्द्र कौर सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल बुर्ज मुहार ब्लाक अबोहर 2, छात्रा इस्मत कौर, गाइड अध्यापक रंजना, नीलम कम्बोज सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल हस्ता कलां ब्लाक फाजिल्का 1, सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल मुहम्मद अमीरा अध्यापिका मैडम शैल सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल थारा सिंह वाला, सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल डिब्बीपुरा आदि स्कूल के विद्यार्थियों और अध्यापकों को सम्मानित करके और अच्छा प्रदर्शन करने के लिए प्रेरित किया। इस दौरान उपजिला शिक्षा अधिकारी ब्रिज मोहन सिंह बेदी ने कहा कि इन छोटे उस्तादों ने अपनी लियाकत और योग्यता द्वारा फाजिल्का जिले का नाम पूरे पंजाब में रोशन किया है।

इस मौके उक्त बच्चो के गाइड अध्यापक की डा. बल द्वारा प्रशंसा की गई जिनकी मेहनत ने इन हीरो को तराशा है। इस मौके पर जिला कोआर्डिनेटर पढ़ो पंजाब पढ़ाओ पंजाब रजिंदर कुमार, स्टेट कौर कमेटी मैंबर लवजीत सिंह ग्रेवाल, बीपीईओ सतीश मिगलानी, शिक्षा सुधार टीम मैंबर अंकुर शर्मा, जिला सोशल मीडिया कोआर्डिनेटर संदीप गुम्बर और इनकलाब गिल मौजूद थे।

