निगम सख्त:दिलबाग फास्ट फूड सील; चार संस्थानों ने दिए 30 लाख के चेक, 2 पंप संचालकों ने अदा किए 2 लाख

हरप्रीत सिंह पन्नू|अबोहर3 घंटे पहले
  • 5 पेट्रोल पंपों समेत 15 व्यापारियों का 70 लाख रुपए का प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स बकाया
  • टैक्स न भरने पर लाजपत राय मार्केट को सील करने के आदेश : कमिश्नर

नगर निगम द्वारा शहर में सफाई अभियान के साथ-साथ बकाया प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स वसूलने के लिए अभियान चलाया गया है। जिसके तहत सर्वे कर पूरे शहर में प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स अदा नहीं करने वालों की लिस्ट तैयार कर वसूली की जा रही है ताकि निगम की आर्थिक स्थिति को जल्द सुधारा जा सके।

निगम द्वारा शहर में 5 पेट्रोल पंपों सहित 15 बड़े व्यवसायियों को नोटिस निकाल दिए हैं। जिनका करीब 70 लाख रुपए प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स बकाया है। निगम कमिश्नर अभिजीत कपलिश ने बताया कि शहर में से प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स एकत्र करने के लिए वे एक अभियान चला रहे हैं। जिसके तहत शहर में निगम अधिकारियों द्वारा सर्वे किया जा रहा है। अब तक 5 पेट्रोल पंपों सहित 15 बड़े व्यवसायियों को नोटिस निकाला गया है, जिनका करीब 70 लाख 20 हजार 134 रुपए प्रोपर्टी टैक्स बकाया पड़ा है। इस हिसाब से अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है कि पूरे शहर में कितना प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स इकट्ठा करना बाकी है।

उन्होंने कहा कि शहर में कई लोग ऐसे हैं, जिन्होंने पिछले लंबे समय से प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स अदा नहीं किया है। इसलिए निगम अधिकारियों द्वारा अभियान चलाते हुए उन्हें नोटिस निकाले जाएंगे और अगर वे प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स अदा नहीं करते हैं तो उनकी प्रोपर्टी को सीज भी कर दिया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि शहर में लाजपत राय मार्केट व पेट्रोल पंपों द्वारा पिछले लंबे समय से टैक्स नहीं भरा है, इसके अलावा अस्पताल, मॉल व रेस्टोरेंट आदि पर भी कैटेगरी के आधार पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

2 करोड़ प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स का टारगेट, 80 लाख रुपए किया एकत्र : कपलिश
कमिश्नर अभिजीत कपलिश ने कहा कि बठिंडा नगर निगम में साल का 11 लाख रुपए प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स एकत्र होता है। अबोहर में भी करीब 3 से 4 लाख रुपए प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स इकट्ठा होना चाहिए। अब तक अबोहर निगम अधिकारियों द्वारा हर साल शहर से 2 करोड़ रुपए टैक्स की अदायगी की जाती है और इस साल भी उनका 2 करोड़ प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स का टारगेट है, जिसमें से उन्होंने 80 लाख इकट्ठा किया। बुधवार को पेट्रोल पंप एसोसिएशन से मीटिंग की । जिन्होंने आधा टैक्स वीरवार को भरते हुए पंप सील न करने की मांग की है, जबकि बकाया टैक्स के लिए 15 दिन का समय मांगा है। लाजपत राय मार्केट द्वारा पिछले लंबे समय से टैक्स न भरने पर वहां की दुकानें सील की जाएगी।

टैक्स न अदा करने वाले प्रतिष्ठानों पर कार्रवाई
बुधवार को देर शाम नगर निगम की टीम द्वारा लाजपत राय मार्केट में प्रोपर्टी टैक्स न अदा करने वाले प्रतिष्ठानों पर कार्रवाई की। जिसके तहत निगम अधिकारियों ने दिलबाग फास्ट फूड को सील कर दिया जबकि वाइन शॉप, ओरेन ब्यूटी संस्थान, वुडलैंड तथा आईसीसी बैंक के संचालकों ने तुरंत करीब 30 लाख रुपए की अदायगी के चेक निगम अधिकारियों को सौंपकर अपनी जान छुड़ाई। निगम अधिकारियों ने कहा कि अगर जल्द बकाया टैक्स अदा नहीं किया गया तो शहर में अभियान चलाकर सीज प्रोपर्टी टैक्स न अदा करने वाली दुकानें सीज की जाएंगी।

शीघ्र भरें प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स, नहीं तो होगी कार्रवाई : एसई
एसई संदीप कुमार ने बताया कि 5 पेट्रोल पंपों सहित 15 लोगों को नोटिस निकाला गया था। जिन्हें जल्द से जल्द बकाया प्रोपर्टी टैक्स भरने के लिए कहा गया था। इनमें से वर्मा पैट्रोल पंप व गोदारा फार्म फ्यूल कांप्लेक्स द्वारा 2 लाख रुपए प्रोपर्टी टैक्स अदा कर दिया है, जबकि अन्य लोगों का बकाया है। अगर शीघ्र बकाया प्रोपर्टी टैक्स अदा नहीं किया तो नगर निगम द्वारा सील कर दिया जाएगा।

