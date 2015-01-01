पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

घर-घर नौकरी का वायदा:स्वास्थ्य मंत्री के सामने नौकरी बहाली को पहुंचा दिव्यांग, सुरक्षा को देखते नहीं मिलने दिया

फाजिल्काएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

घर-घर नौकरी देने का वायदा करने वाली सरकार के कार्यकाल के दौरान एक दिव्यांग को अपनी नौकरी बहाल करवाने के लिए इस कद्र दर-दर ठोकरें खानी पड़ेंगी यह कभी उसने सोचा भी नहीं था जिसका साक्षात उदाहरण फाजिल्का पहुंचे स्वास्थ्य मंत्री बलबीर सिंह सिद्धू को अपनी फाइल सौंपने संबंधी स्थानीय पुलिस कर्मचारियों ने मिलने देना तो दूर की बात अपितु दिव्यांग को धकेलकर पीछे कर दिया।

दिव्यांग अमन डोडा ने बताया कि वह वर्ष 2012 में अपनी नौकरी बहाली की मांग को लेकर स्वास्थ्य मंत्री बलबीर सिंह सिद्धू को मिलने हेतु स्थानीय जिला प्रबंधकीय कांप्लैक्स के चक्कर लगाता रहा लेकिन स्वास्थ्य मंत्री तो क्या जिला प्रशासन द्वारा उसकी फाईल लेने के बाद न तो उसे डीसी से मुलाकात करने दी व न ही स्वास्थ्य मंत्री के साथ मिलाया गया। अमन ने बताया कि वह 2012 में अस्थायी तौर पर सुविधा सैंटर में सेवादार भर्ती हुआ था। जहां उसने 5 साल सेवाएं निभाई किंतु गत वर्ष पंजाब सरकार ने सुविधा केन्द्र बंद कर 1100 कर्मचारी बेरोजगार कर दिए। उसने बताया कि उसके पिता की मौत हो चुकी है और वह अपंग होने के चलते मजदूरी भी नहीं कर सकता।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें