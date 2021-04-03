पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शनी का आयोजन:फाजिल्का में होनहार विद्यार्थियों काे जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी ने किया सम्मानित

फाजिल्काएक घंटा पहले
  • राष्ट्रीय अविष्कार अभियानके अंतर्गत प्राप्तियां करनेवालों को मिला सम्मान

पिछले दिनों जिला फाजिल्का में राष्ट्रीय अविष्कार अभियान के अंतर्गत जिला स्तरीय ऑनलाइन साइंस प्रदर्शनी का सफल आयोजन किया गया था। इस प्रदर्शनी में विजेता रहे विद्यार्थियों को सम्मानित करने के लिए एक सादा समागम जिला शिक्षा दफ्तर फाजिल्का में करवाया गया।

विजेता विद्यार्थियों को इनामी राशि ट्राॅफियांं और सर्टिफिकेट देकर सम्मानित भी किया गया। वहीं, जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी एलिमेंट्री और सेकेंडरी डाॅ. सुखवीर सिंह बल्ल नेशनल अवार्डी ने बताया कि इस साइंस प्रदर्शनी में फाजिल्का के मिडिल, हाई और सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूलों ने पूरे उत्साह के साथ भाग लिया। छोटे वैज्ञानिकों ने अपने माॅडलों के साथ सबका मन मोह लिया। इस साइंस प्रदर्शनी में 6वीं से 8वीं वर्ग में से सरकारी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल बजीदपुर कटियांवाली के विद्यार्थी दीपू ने पहला, सरकारी मिडिल स्कूल सरदारपुर के इशात ने दूसरा और सरकारी मिडिल स्कूल शेर माेहम्मद माहीगीर की छात्रा जसविन्दर कौर ने तीसरा स्थान प्राप्त किया

। इस तरह कक्षा नौवीं, दसवीं वर्ग में से सरकारी हाई स्कूल शेरगढ़ के विद्यार्थी भारत भूषण ने पहला, सरकारी सीसे स्कूल कीड़ियांवाली के विद्यार्थी राजविन्दर और परमपाल सिंह ने दूसरा स्थान और सरकारी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल करनी खेड़ा की छात्रा पलक ने तीसरा स्थान प्राप्त किया। उपजिला शिक्षा अधिकारी ब्रिज मोहन सिंह बेदी ने कहा कि उक्त साइंस प्रदर्शनी विद्यार्थियों के मन में विज्ञान प्रति रुचि पैदा करने में सफल रही। डीएम साइंस नरेश शर्मा ने अधिक जानकारी देते बताया कि ऐसी साइंस प्रदर्शनी में से ही भविष्य के विज्ञानी पैदा होते हैं।

हमें सब को मिलकर साइंस की पढ़ाई को बढ़ावा देना चाहिए। इस मौके पर डीएम अंग्रेजी और सामाजिक गौतम गौड़, डीएम गणित अशोक धमीजा, समूह बीएम साइंस, शिक्षा सुधार टीम मेंबर रौकसी फुटेला, अंकुर शर्मा, दविन्दर सिंह मान, जिला वोकेशनल कोआर्डिनेटर गुरछिंदरपाल सिंह, जिला शोशल मीडिया कोआर्डिनेटर संदीप गुंबर और जिला मीडिया कोआर्डिनेटर इंकलाब गिल मौजूद थे।

