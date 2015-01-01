पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:सरबत स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना के अंतर्गत जिलावासियों को मिली 9.44 करोड़ के मुफ्त इलाज की सुविधा

फाजिल्काएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 4474 लोगों ने निजी अस्पतालों मेंे 6.03 करोड़ रुपए का मुफ्त इलाज करवाया : बलबीर सिंह सिद्धू

पंजाब के स्वास्थ्य और परिवार भलाई मंत्री बलबीर सिंह सिद्धू ने आज जिला शिकायत निवारण कमेटी की अध्यक्षता करते बताया कि जिला फाजिल्का में सरबत स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना के बहुत ही अच्छे नतीजे निकले हैं और इस साल अब तक जिले के लोगों को 9.44 करोड़ रुपए के मुफ्त इलाज की सुविधा उपलब्ध करवाई गई है।

स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने बताया कि जिले में इस योजना के अंतर्गत 16 निजी अस्पताल इमपेनल्ड हैं जबकि 7 सरकारी अस्पतालों में इस योजना के लाभपात्रियों को मुफ्त इलाज की सुविधा दी जा रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि जिले में इसी साल सरकारी अस्पतालों से 5937 लोगों ने 3.41 करोड़ रुपए का और 4474 लोगों ने निजी अस्पतालों से 6.03 करोड़ रुपए का मुफ्त इलाज करवाया है। इस मौके पर उन्होंने सिविल सर्जन को हिदायत की कि जो इलाज सरकारी अस्पतालों में उपलब्ध हैं उन मामलों का इलाज सरकारी अस्पताल में ही किया जाए और उनको रेफर न किया जाए। इसी तरह कैबिनेट मंत्री ने बताया कि निर्माण कामगार के जिले में 25066 कार्ड बने हुए हैं। उन्होंने विभाग के अधिकारियों को हिदायत की कि योग्य लाभपात्रियों को कैंप लगा कर कार्ड बना कर दिए जाएं।

बांडी वाला वाटरवर्क्स में खारे पानी को साफ करने वाला प्रोजेक्ट लगेगा
लोग निर्माण विभाग के अधिकारी ने जानकारी दी कि फाजिल्का फिरोजपुर रोड पर लगा टोल नाका सरकारी नियमों के अनुसार है और इस सड़क पर जलालाबाद में निकासी के साथ जल्दी बना दिया जाएगा। इसी तरह मंत्री सिद्धू ने बताया कि बांडी वाला वाटरवर्क्स में खारे पानी को साफ करने वाला प्रोजेक्ट लगेगा।

