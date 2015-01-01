पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी:सरकारी विभागों के कर्मियों ने पुरानी पेंशन बहाली को लेकर फूंकी सूबा सरकार की अर्थी

फाजिल्काएक घंटा पहले
सरकार का पुतला फूंकते हुए सीपीएफ कर्मचारी यूनियन के सदस्य।
  • सरकार के कर्मचारियों के प्रति अपनाए जा रहे रवैये की निंदा

पुरानी पेंशन प्राप्ति की मांग को लेकर सीपीएफ कर्मचारी यूनियन व पुरानी पेंशन बहाली संघर्ष समिति के आह्वान पर फाजिल्का के डिप्टी कमिश्नर कार्यालय के बाहर अलग-अलग सरकारी विभागों के कर्मचारी ने एकत्रित होकर पंजाब सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। मुख्यमंत्री पंजाब का पुतला फूंका गया।

सीपीएफ कर्मचारी यूनियन फाजिल्का के जिला प्रधान निशांत अग्रवाल, पुरानी पेंशन बहाली संघर्ष कमेटी के सोहन लाल, जीटीयू के जिला प्रधान भगवंत भठेजा ने बताया कि एनपीएसईसू की प्रांतीय कमेटी के निर्देश अनुसार फाजिल्का के डिप्टी कमिश्नर कार्यालय के समक्ष पुरानी पेंशन बहाल करने की मांग को लेकर समूह विभागों के एनपीएस कर्मचारियों द्वारा जिला स्तरीय अर्थी फूंक प्रदर्शन किया गया।

प्रदर्शन में पंजाब सरकार से पुरानी पेंशन की मांग की गई और सरकारी कर्मचारियों के प्रति सरकार द्वारा अपनाए जा रहे बुरे रवैये की सख्त शब्दों में निदा की गई। जिला महासचिव मनदीप सिंह, प्रेस सचिव हरमीत सिंह जस्सल ने बताया कि एक जनवरी 2004 के बाद भर्ती हुए कर्मचारी के लिए सरकार ने पुरानी पेंशन खत्म कर दी है और नई पेंशन के तहत सारा पैसा शेयर बाजार में निवेश किया जा रहा है।

जिला फाजिल्का के समूह विभागों में काम करते एनपीएस व सीपीएफ कर्मचारी ने इस संघर्ष में भाग लेकर सरकार को चेतावनी दी कि उनका लोकतांत्रिक हक पुरानी पेंशन दी जाए, नहीं तो सरकार के खिलाफ सख्त प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा।

समूह कर्मचारी ने पंजाब सरकार की अर्थी कंधों पर उठाकर डीसी कार्यालय के आसपास रैली निकालते हुए नारेबाजी की। इस दौरान राधा कृष्ण, सुभाष चंद्र, प्रदीप गुप्ता, तारिक ग्रोवर, सतनाम, अरविन्द, संजय कुमार, सतीन्द्र सचदेवा, अश्वनी खुंगर, मिटू वर्मा, राजीव चगती, राजा कोहली, विनय, अमनदीप सिंह, परमजीत सिंह, संदीप, रविन्द्र, विशाल वधवा, योगिंदर कुमार, भाला राम, कुलदीप कुमार व अन्य उपस्थित थे।

