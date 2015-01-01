पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समारोह:परिवार मिलन समारोह का आयोजन

फाजिल्काएक घंटा पहले
लायंस क्लब विशाल की तरफ से परिवार मिलन समारोह का आयोजन किया गया। जिसकी अध्यक्षता नरेश जुनेजा ने की। समारोह में लायंस जिला 321 एफ के पूर्व जिला गवर्नर बरिन्द्र सिंह सोहल ने मुख्यातिथि व जीएस कालड़ा जिला कैबिनेट सचिव प्रोजेक्ट, रिजन चेयरपर्सन रमन सिडाना, जोन चेयरपर्सन विनोद सचदेवा, इंजी. रमेश मक्कड़ व हरिन्द्र सिंह कुक्कड़ ने शिरकत की। इस मौके पर क्लब प्रधान नरेश जुनेजा, सचिव संजीव ग्रोवर ने आए अतिथियों का आभार व्यक्त करते हुए क्लब द्वारा लगाए गए समाजसेवा के प्रोजेक्टों के बारे में जानकारी दी। क्लब द्वारा फाजिल्का क्षेत्र में बढ़िया समाज सेवाएं निभाने के बदले समाजसेवी भीम सेन गगनेजा, सुरिन्द्र आहूजा व हैप्पी को दोशाला ओढ़ाकर व सम्मान चिन्ह देकर सम्मानित किया । उनके द्वारा समाज को दी गई सेवाओं के बारे में एडवोकेट रितेश गगनेजा व प्रिंसिपल पाल चंद वर्मा ने जानकारी दी।

इस मौके पर मुख्यातिथि बरिन्द्र सिंह सोहल ने बताया कि लायंस क्लब सबसे बड़ी अतंरराष्ट्रीय समाजसेवी संस्था है, जोकि 255 देशों में फैली हुई है व इसके लाखों सदस्य समाजसेवा के नए से नए आयाम स्थापित कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि लायंस क्लब विशाल भी इसमें बढ़चढ़ कर भाग लेकर अपना अहम योगदान डाल रहा है। बरिन्द्र सोहल ने क्लब के तीन सीनियर सदस्यों नरेन्द्र सचदेवा, रितेश गगनेजा व नरेश जुनेजा को समाज सेवाओं के बदले अंतरराष्ट्रीय सम्मान से सम्मानित करते हुए उन्हें अंतरराष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष द्वारा जारी सर्टिफिकेट दिया गया।

