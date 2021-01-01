पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एक और किसान की मौत:माहमूजोईया टोल प्लाजा पर किसान की दिल का दौरा पड़ने से हुई मौत

जलालाबाद40 मिनट पहले
  • टोल प्लाजा पर चल रहे आंदोलन में तीसरी मौत

फिरोजपुर रोड पर माहमूजोईया टोल प्लाजा पर किसानी संघर्ष में तीसरी मौत होने का समाचार मिला है और बीती शाम माहमूजोईया के ही किसान सरैण चंद की दिल का दौरा पड़ने से मौत हो गई। मृतक किसान की उम्र 75 साल के करीब बताई जा रही है जबसे किसान आंदोलन की शुरुआत हुई है तबसे ही लगातार उक्त किसान अपने किसान साथियों की सेवा में लंगर पानी का इंतजाम करता था बीती शाम अचानक सरैण चंद की तबियत बिगड़ गई, जिसके बाद उनको डॉक्टरी सहायता के लिए जलालाबाद ले जाया गया परन्तु रास्ते में उनकी मौत हो गई।

भाकियू (उगराहां) के किसान नेता जोगा सिंह ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि अब तक माहमूजोईया टोल प्लाजा पर यह तीसरे किसान की मौत है। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने प्रशासन और पंजाब सरकार पर सवाल खड़े किए कि एक तरफ सरकार दावे कर रही है कि किसान आंदोलन में शहीद होने वाले किसानों के परिवार को मुआवजा और गुजर बसर के लिए परिवार को नौकरी दी जाएगी।

परन्तु दूसरी तरफ पिछले दिनों इसी टोल प्लाजा पर शहीद हुए किसान कश्मीर लाल के परिवार को किसी तरह का मुआवजा या नौकरी नहीं दी गई। उन्होंने मांग की कि प्रशासन कश्मीर लाल और सरैण चंद के परिवार को बनता मुआवजा जल्द दो। पुलिस की तरफ से कार्रवाई करते हुए मृतक किसान सुरैण चंद की देह को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए फाजिल्का सिविल अस्पताल में भेज दिया गया है जहां से पोस्टमार्टम करने के बाद शव परिजनों के सुपुर्द कर दिया गया।

