किसान कानून का विरोध:किसान जत्थेबंदियों ने ट्रैक्टर-ट्रालियों समेत दिल्ली को किया कूच

फाजिल्काएक घंटा पहले
अपने ट्रैक्टर-ट्रालियों से रवाना होते हुए किसान नेता।
  • किसान बोले-दिल्ली में किसान इकठ्ठा न हों, सरकार कोरोना की आड़ में लोक विरोधी कानून पास कर रही

मोदी सरकार द्वारा पास किए किसान विरोधी कानूनों को रद्द करवाने के लिए तीस जत्थेबंदियों और किसान महासंघ के आह्वान पर आज भारतीय किसान यूनियन (एकता सिद्धूपुर) के किसान ट्रैक्टर, वाटर प्रूफ ट्रालियां, राशन लेकर दिल्ली के लिए रवाना हुए।

इस संबंधी जानकारी देते भाकियू (एकता सिद्धूपुर) के जिला प्रधान प्रगट सिंह ने बताया कि मोदी सरकार द्वारा पास किए काले कानूनों के खिलाफ पंजाब के किसान दो महीनों से सड़कों पर बैठे हैं परन्तु मोदी सरकार द्वारा अपना तानाशाही फैसला वापस न लेने पर अड़ी हुई है। इस लिए दिल्ली जा रहे हैं।

हरियाणा सरकार ने अगर रोका तो दिल्ली जाने वाले सभी रास्ते बंद कर देंगे : किसान

उन्होंने कहा कि वह किसान विरोधी कानून रद्द करवाने के लिए मोदी सरकार के खिलाफ कानून रद्द न होने तक अनिश्चतकालीन समय के लिए राशन लेकर दिल्ली में पक्के मोर्चे लगाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर उनको हरियाणा सरकार ने दिल्ली जाने से रोका तो किसान दिल्ली को जाने वाले सभी रास्ते बंद करने के लिए मजबूर होंगे।

उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार द्वारा कोरोना का डर दिखा कर लोगों को डराया जा रहा है जिससे दिल्ली में किसान इकठ्ठा न को सकें और सरकार द्वारा कोरोना की आड़ में लोग विरोधी कानून पास किए जा रहे हैं उन्होंने कहा कि किसानों को मोदी सरकार पर भरोसा नहीं रहा और पिछली बार दिल्ली में लिखित रूप में तीन महीनों में स्वामीनाथन रिपोर्ट लागू करने का वायदा कर भी मोदी सरकार ने किसानों के साथ धोखा किया था और अब किसान यह किसान विरोधी कानून रद्द करवा कर ही उठेंगे। इस मौके पर लखविन्दर सिंह जिला महासचिव, गुरचरन सिंह जिला उपप्रधान, गुरमेल सिंह, अमनजोत सिंह , सुखबीर सिंह के अलावा और भी किसान मौजूद थे।

