पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसान संघर्ष:जिले के गांवों में झंडा मार्च निकालकर किसानों को दिल्ली कूच करने के लिए किया जा रहा जागरूक

फाजिल्क3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाजिल्का में बैठक करते किसान यूनियन (एकता उगराहां) के सदस्य। - Dainik Bhaskar
फाजिल्का में बैठक करते किसान यूनियन (एकता उगराहां) के सदस्य।
  • किसान बोले-यहां मरने से अच्छा दिल्ली संघर्ष में मरना

दिल्ली में सरकार व किसानों के मध्य बढ़े कलह के बाद किसान जत्थेबंदियों के आदेश पर आंदोलन को मजबूत करने के लिए किसानों को और अधिक मात्रा में दिल्ली पहुंचने के लिए जागरूक किया जा रहा है। इसके तहत फाजिल्का जिले के किसानों द्वारा नई रणनीति के तहत अब शुक्रवार को फाजिल्का के गांवों लाधुका से शुरू होकर फतेहगढ़, चक्क बुधोके, लक्खोके, सड़ियां, पालीवाला, जैमलवाला, बाहमनीवाला व गांव सैनिया में एक झंडा मार्च निकाला गया।

इस दौरान किसानों द्वारा ग्रामीण किसानों को अधिक से अधिक मात्रा में दिल्ली पहुंचने के लिए अपील की गई। किसानों ने अपने संबोधन में भाकियू (सिद्धूपुर) के भूपिंदर सिंह, रमन कंबोज, राज कुमार ने कहा कि उनकी लड़ाई शीघ्र ही अंतिम दौर में पहुंचने वाली है इसलिए अब हमें और भी ज्यादा सतर्कता से काम लेने की जरूरी है क्योंकि केन्द्र सरकार किसानों के आंदोलन को असफल करने हेतु हर तरह के हथकंडे अपना रही है किंतु हम लोगों में अहिंसा के मार्ग पर चलते हुए संयम से काम लेते रहेंगे। उक्त आंदोलन को अंजाम तक पहुंचाना है। किसान नेताओं ने बताया कि इस आंदोलन में पीठ नहीं दिखानी चाहिए अगर उन्होंने पीठ दिखा दी तो वह 50 साल पीछे चले जाएंगे। यहां पर मरने से अच्छा दिल्ली में संघर्ष के दौरान मरना अच्छा होगा।

किसान आज इन गांवों में निकालेंगे झंडा मार्च
उन्होंने बताया कि शनिवार को जिले के गांव बाघेवाला से प्रात: 10 बजे किसान अपने बाइकों पर सवार होकर चलेंगे जहां से वो शामा खानका, लालोवाली, तुरकांवाली, जोड़की कंकर वाली, अभुन्न, बनवाला, जोड़की अंधेवाली, ख्योवाली, चाहलां, टाहलीवाला बोदला, माहूआणा बोदला, झोटियांवाली, ढिप्पांवाली व अरनीवाला जाकर समाप्त होगा।

भारतीय किसान यूनियन (एकता उगराहां) गांवों में फूकेंगे केंद्र सरकार के पुतले
भारतीय किसान यूनियन (एकता उगराहां) की अहम मीटिंग गांव कटैहड़ा में चल रहे पक्के मोर्चे जो कि भाजपा के नेता सुरजीत सिंह ज्याणी के घर आगे पक्का मोर्चा चल रहा है वहीं आज एक अहम मीटिंग की गई। मीटिंग में विचार किया गया कि 26 जनवरी को मोदी भाजपा सरकार द्वारा शरारती तत्वों द्वारा लाल किले में खुद करवाई गई गड़बड़ के बहाने से दिल्ली में लाखों की तादाद में अमन से ट्रैक्टर परेड कर रहे 37 किसान नेताओं समेत सैकड़ों किसानों पर झूठे पुलिस केस दर्ज करवाने और 200 से अधिक को गिरफ्तार करने और गाजीपुर बार्डर पर पुलिस प्रशासन द्वारा की गई धक्केशाही के विरुद्ध रोष स्वरूप जल्दी ही संयुक्त किसान मोर्चों के साथ सांझा एक्शन करने का फैसला किया गया।

जत्थेबंदी के जिला नेताओं सुनील भोडीपुर, जगसीर सिंह घोला, सुखमंद्र सिंह, जगतार सिंह, अमृतपाल सिंह मगनरेगा, हरमीत सिंह, करतार सिंह ने बताया कि पंजाब भर के प्रांतीय कमेटी के फैसले मुताबिक कि दिल्ली में लाल किला घटनाक्रम बारे गांव -गांव आम किसानों में छिड़ी चर्चा के हवालों से आम लोग केंद्र सरकार की इस ओछी साजिशी करतूत के सरासर विरुद्ध बनी हुई है। बल्कि इस करतूत में सरकारी मोहरे बने शरारती तत्वों जैसे की निंदा कर रहे हैं, जिन्होंने भोले-भाले नौजवानों को गुमराह करके भड़काने में मुख्य भूमिका निभाई। दिल्ली बॉर्डर मोर्चा पर पंजाब वाले धरने घेराव प्रोग्रामों में अभी भी लगातार बढ़ रही संख्या इसका सबूत है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser