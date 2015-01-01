पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मालगाड़ियों का आवागमन शुरु:रेलवे परिसर में किसानों का धरना खत्म, अबोहर पहुंची ट्रेन

फाजिल्काएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गुजरात से चलकर सोमवार की रात 8 बजे अबोहर पहुंची पैसेंजर ट्रेन।

किसानी मांगों को लेकर गत 53 दिनों से पहले रेलवे ट्रैक पर व बाद में रेलवे परिसर के पार्क में धरने पर चल रहे विभिन्न किसान संगठनों के कार्यकर्ताओं ने सोमवार को मालगाड़ियों के आवागमन हेतु रेलवे परिसर से धरना खत्म कर दिया है जबकि रेलवे विभाग की सेफ्टी टीम ने फाजिल्का जिले में विभिन्न रेलवे लाइनों पर पावर इंजिन चलाकर सारी रेल लाइनों की जांच की।

उनकी रिपोर्ट के बाद अब शीघ्र ही मालगाड़ियों का आना-जाना शुरू हो जाएगा जिससे जहां थर्मल प्लाटों को कोयला उपलब्ध हो जाएगा वहीं दूसरी ओर धान को दूसरे राज्यों में भेजना भी आसान हो जाएगा। अबोहर में रात 8 बजे गुजरात से चलकर बठिंडा से खाद लादकर पैसेंजर ट्रेन पहुंची।

बता दें कि केंद्र सरकार द्वारा पारित किए गए खेती सुधार कानून के रोष स्वरूप पिछले कई दिनों से किसान जत्थेबंदियों की ओर से टोल प्लाजा, सड़कों समेत रेलवे ट्रैक पर रोष धरना लगाए जा थे। भले ही दो सप्ताह पहले रेलवे ट्रैक से किसान पीछे हट गए थे। फिर भी ट्रैक पर मालगाड़ी या पैसेंजर गाड़ियों का आवागमन नहीं हो सका था।

मगर, गत 19 नवंबर को इस बारे में हुई बैठक के बाद प्रदेश में रेलवे ट्रैक पर मालगाडि़यां दौड़ने को हरी झंडी मिली है। बता दें कि अब 24 नवंबर को पूरे पंजाब की तर्ज पर फाजिल्का के रेलवे ट्रैक पर मालगाड़ियां के दौड़ने की आशा जताई जा रही है।

विभागीय आदेशों के अनुसार की है जांच : स्टेशन मास्टर

इस बारे में फाजिल्का के स्टेशन मास्टर मुकेश मीना ने बताया कि पूरे प्रदेश में पिछले काफी दिनों से किसान आंदोलन के चलते रेलवे लाइन पर किसानों के धरना देने के कारण पंजाब में ट्रेन सुविधा को बंद कर दिया गया था। जिसको देखते हुए आम जनता की परेशानी न हो, के तहत किसान जत्थेबंदियों द्वारा 19 नवंबर को हुई बैठक के बाद प्रदेश में 23 नवंबर से 10 दिसंबर तक मालगाड़ियां चलने की छूट दी गई है। जिसको देखते हुए इंजीनियरिंग टीमों ने विभागीय आदेशों के अनुसार स्टेशन पर पूरे परिसर की जांच करते हुए रेलवे ट्रैक को जांचा है, ताकि आगामी दिनों ट्रैक पर दौड़ने वाली मालगाडि़यों को कोई समस्या पेश न आए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदो दिन बाद फिर घटे एक्टिव केस, 24 घंटे में नए मरीजों से ज्यादा ठीक होने वालों की संख्या बढ़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें