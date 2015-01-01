पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रेलवे:ट्रेक की मेंटीनेंस के चलते फाजिल्का-दिल्ली एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन 23 तक रद्द

फाजिल्का2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना काल के दौरान लंबे समय तक बंद रहने वाली दिल्ली-फाजिल्का एक्सप्रेस एक बार फिर अंबाना डिविजन में रेल लाइनों की मेंटीनेंस के काम के चलते 23 दिसंबर तक रद्द कर दी गई है। फाजिल्का के स्टेशन मास्टर एमएस मीना ने बताया कि किसानों के आंदोलन के चलते नहीं बल्कि अंबाला डिविजन में मेंटीनेंस के काम के चलते रद्द की गई है।

इस संबंधी उनको रेलवे विभाग से आदेश प्राप्त हुए थे। जब उनको 23 दिसंबर तक आदेश प्राप्त होगा तो यह ट्रेन चला दी जाएगी। बता दें कि 2 दिसंबर को भारत सरकार द्वारा रेलगाड़ियां शुरू करने के आदेश के बाद फाजिल्का के रेलवे स्टेशन पर 10 माह के बाद यात्रियों की चहल-पहल देखने के मिली तथा लोग अपनी टिकट बुक करवाने के लिए रेलवे स्टेशन पर पहुंच रहे थे। इस गाड़ी में 10 जनरल कोच, एक एसी कोच और एसएलआर कोच थे। उन्होंने बताया कि इस रेलगाड़ी में सफर करने के लिए यात्रियों को रिजर्वेशन करवाना अनिवार्य था क्योंकि इस बार ट्रेन में जनरल कोच की कोई भी व्यवस्था नहीं की गई थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें