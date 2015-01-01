पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मंडे पाॅजिटिव:कोविड-19 से जब पूरा देश थम गया था, तब भी नहीं थमे फाजिल्का के रक्तदानी

फाजिल्का/पंजाब
फाजिल्का के सिविल अस्पताल में आयोजित शिविर में रक्तदान करते सोसायटी के सदस्य व रक्तदानी।
  • पंजाब के 103 ब्लड बैंकों में फाजिल्का ब्लड बैंक को प्रथम आने पर राज्यस्तरीय अवॉर्ड से नवाजा

फाजिल्का के रक्तदानियों द्वारा लगातार डेंगू के प्रकोप के चलते रक्तदान का सफर जारी है। जिस कारण फाजिल्का के साथ-साथ आसपास के क्षेत्रों में भी कभी रक्त की कमी नहीं खलने दी जिसका श्रेय फाजिल्का की प्रमुख रक्तदानी संस्था श्रीराम कृपा सेवा संघ वेलफेयर सोसायटी को जाता है क्योंकि जिस समय पूरा देश कोविड-19 के चलते थम गया था।

उस समय भी फाजिल्का की उक्त संस्था ने फाजिल्का क्षेत्र में रक्त की कमी नहीं होने दी और उक्त संस्था द्वारा सिरमौर बनकर अपना सेवा कार्य लगातार जारी रखा गया।

सोशल मीडिया पर एक संदेश पढ़कर स्वयं ही पहुंच जाते हैं रक्तदानी

संस्था द्वारा अब तक कोरोना काल के दौरान अर्थात 22 मार्च से जब देश भर में लॉकडाउन शुरू हुआ था, तब से लेकर अब तक लगभग 40 रक्तदान शिविरों का आयोजन कर 3000 यूनिट रक्तदान करवा चुकी है और फाजिल्का के रक्तदानियों की बदौलत फाजिल्का के ब्लड बैंक को साल 2020 में पंजाब के 103 ब्लड बैंकों में प्रथम आने पर राज्य स्तरीय अवार्ड से नवाजा जा चुका है।

संस्था के ब्लड शिविर प्रभारी राजीव कुकरेजा ने बताया की इस रक्तदान का पूर्ण श्रेय उन सभी फाजिल्का के रक्तबांकुरों को जाता है जो समय समय पर फाजिल्का ब्लड बैंक की स्थिति को देखते हुए सोशल मीडिया पर एक संदेश पढ़कर रक्तदान करने पहुंच जाते हैं। इतना ही नहीं रक्तदानी अपने साथ अन्य रक्तदान करने वालों को भी प्रेरित करते हैं।

संस्था लोगों के सहयोग से निरंतर लगा रही शिविर

कुकरेजा के अनुसार आने वाले समय में भी रक्तदान का सफर इसी तरह निरंतर जारी रहेगा और डेंगू का प्रकोप और कोविड का प्रकोप फिर से बढ़ रहा है लेकिन रक्त की जरूरत वैसी की वैसी ही है। कुछ रक्तदानी डेंगू से प्रभावित हुए हैं जिनकी वजह से अब वह अगले 6 माह तक रक्तदान नहीं कर पाएंगे इसके बावजूद संस्था अपने बाकी सहयोगियों को साथ लगातार शइविर लगा रही है।

रविवार को 144 यूनिट हुआ रक्तदान

रक्तदान की शृंखला के चलते रविवार को फाजिल्का के रक्तबांकुरों ने 144 यूनिट रक्तदान किया गया और फाजिल्का में ए पॉजिटिव ब्लड की कमी चल रही थी पिछले 1 सप्ताह से संस्था ने जरूरत पड़ने पर 25 से 30 ए पॉजिटिव ग्रुप का रक्तदान करवाया आज भी 140 यूनिट में 40 से ज्यादा ए पॉजिटिव यूनिट रक्तदान करवाया गया ताकि रोगियों को परेशानी ना झेलनी पड़े।

