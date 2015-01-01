पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एक जिला एक उत्पाद योजना:दुनिया के बाजारों में बिकेगा फाजिल्का का किन्नू

फाजिल्का2 घंटे पहले
फाजिल्का में अधिकारियों के साथ मीटिंग करते डीसी।
  • एक जिला एक उत्पाद योजना के अंतर्गत जिले के किन्नू का अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर हुआ चयन

सरकार की एक जिला एक उत्पाद योजना के अंतर्गत फाजिल्का जिले द्वारा अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजारों में भेजने के लिए जिले के उत्पाद के तौर पर किन्नू को चुना गया है। इसके अंतर्गत अब फाजिल्का जिले के किन्नू को विश्व मंडी में पहुंचाने के लिए योजनाबंदी शुरू हो गई है।

इस संबंधी आज एक बैठक जिले के डीसी अरविन्द पाल सिंह संधू की अध्यक्षता में हुई जिसमें भारत सरकार के विदेश व्यापार विभाग के डिप्टी डायरेक्टर नवदीप सिंह ने भी शिरकत की। इस मौके पर डीसी अरविन्द पाल सिंह संधू ने बताया कि फाजिल्का जिले में 33 हजार हेक्टेयर क्षेत्रफल में किन्नू की काश्त की जाती है और इस जिले की मिट्टी दुनिया का श्रेष्ठ किन्नू पैदा करती है। इसके निर्यात की अपार संभावनाएं हैं। जबकि देश की बड़ी मार्केट भी इस पोषक तत्वों के साथ भरपूर फल का इंतजार कर रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार द्वारा अब इस फल के निर्यात और देश में दूर दराज की मंडियों तक पहुंचाने के लिए प्रयास आरंभ किए गए हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि जल्द ही एक सेमिनार करवा कर फल के निर्यात संबंधी प्रशिक्षण बागवानों और व्यापारियों को दिया जाएगा जिससे लोग निर्यात संबंधी कानूनी और व्यापारिक पेचीदगियां सीख सकें। उन्होंने कहा कि इस लिए राज्य सरकार द्वारा किसानों की पूरी मदद की जाएगी।

फाजिल्का का किन्नू (फाइल फोटो)
फाजिल्का का किन्नू (फाइल फोटो)

भारत सरकार के नुमाइंदे नवदीप सिंह ने कहा कि मध्य एशिया, दक्षिण पूर्वी एशिया में हमारे किन्नू की बहुत मांग है। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार इसके निर्यात की अड़चनों को दूर करने में मदद करेगी। इस मौके पर डिप्टी डायरेक्टर बागबानी डॉ. तजिन्दर सिंह ने बताया कि किन्नू एक उत्तम फल है जिसमें मानव की बीमारियों के साथ लड़ने की समर्थता बढ़ाने वाला विटामिन सी बहुत मात्रा में पाया जाता है। इसके बिना इसमें अन्य भी अनेक पोषक तत्व हैं। जीएम डीआईसी सुमन कुमारी ने बताया कि किन्नू के निर्यात के साथ साथ जिले में बासमती के निर्यात को भी उत्साहित किया जाएगा।

