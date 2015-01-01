पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आग:मंडी लाधूका में कबाड़ की दुकान में लगी आग, सवा लाख का सामान जलकर राख

फाजिल्का2 घंटे पहले
फाजिल्का की मंडी लाधूका में जीटी रोड पर एक कबाड़ की दुकान में एक किसान द्वारा धान की नाड़ को आग लगाने से आग लग गई। इस पर आसपास के दुकानदारों द्वारा मुस्तैदी दिखाते हुए आग पर काबू पाया गया। वहीं आग लगने की सूचना फायर ब्रिगेड विभाग को दे दी गई किंतु उनके पहुंचने से पहले ही लोगों ने आग पर काबू पा लिया।

इस संबंधी पीड़ित दुकानदार व लक्खे कड़ाहिया निवासी बलविंदर ने बताया कि उनकी दुकान के साथ किसी का खेत है जहां पर किसी ने अपने खेत में धान की नाड़ जलाई थी जिसके बाद आग ने उसकी दुकान को अपनी चपेट में ले लिया। आग लगने से उनकी दुकान में पड़ा प्लास्टिक का व अन्य सामान सहित कुल सवा लाख रुपए का सामान जलकर राख हो गया।

वहीं आसपास के दुकानदारों ने बताया कि उन्होंने अपनी पास की दुकान में धुंआ उठते हुए देखा तो मोटर चलाकर खुद पानी डालकर आग पर काबू पा लिया नहीं तो आसपास की दुकानों को भी नुकसान हो सकता था।

