जुए का खेल:10 गुना ज्यादा पैसे देने का लालच दे मजदूरों किसानों को लूट रहा नौसरबाजों का गिरोह

फाजिल्का38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • फाजिल्का की अनाज मंडी में पुलिस की नाक के नीचे चल रहा जुए का खेल

भले जुआ एक्ट को लेकर पुलिस प्रशासन खुद को सतर्क बता रहा हो लेकिन शहर की मुख्य अनाज मंडी में इन दिनों स्ट्राइकर के नाम पर जुआ खुलेआम चल रहा है। रोजाना लोग लालच में आकर हजारों रुपए स्ट्राइकर जुए पर लुटा रहे हैं। इस खेल से युवा पीढ़ी तबाह हो रही है और उनके अभिभावक भी परेशान हैं। ऐसा भी नहीं कि इसकी जानकारी पुलिस को नहीं है। इसके बावजूद इस पर रोक या कार्रवाई की बात सामने नहीं आई है।

वीरवार को भी नौसरबाजों का गिरोह स्टाइकर पर जुआ खिला रहे थे। एक व्यक्ति बाइक पर स्टाइगर को रखकर लोगों को पैसे लगाने को कह रहा था। एक दोधी ने लालच में आकर 5 मिनट में ही 1300 रुपए गंवा दिए। मीडिया ने इसकी वीडियो रिकार्डिंग भी की।

बाद में जब जुआ खिलाने वालों को मीडिया द्वारा वीडियो बनाए जाने की भनक लगी तो वे वहां से भाग निकले। मंडी में काम करने वालों ने बताया कि काफी दिनों से यहां पर सड़क किनारे दोगुना रुपया हो जाने का लालच देकर जुआ खिलाया जाता है।

वहीं एक आढ़ती ने बताया कि दीवाली वाले दिन स्ट्राइकर खिलाने वालों ने उनके एक किसान से 1000 रुपए ऐंठ लिए जिसके बाद उसने बहुत मुश्किल से उनसे उसे पैसे वापस दिलाए। इसी तरह बीज खरीदने आया एक किसान लोगों को पैसे जीतता देखकर लालच में आकर सारे पैसे गंवा बैठा।

झांसे में आकर रोजाना 1000 से 2000 रुपए गंवा रहे मंडी के लोग

स्टाइकर गेम नाम के जुए में स्ट्राइकर पर एक से दस तक नंबर लिखे हैं। जुआ खेलने वाले व्यक्ति से कोई एक नंबर चुनने को कहा जाता है। गिरोह के गुर्गे नंबर चुनने वाले लोगों को घेरे रहते हैं। मजदूर और आम लोग लालच में आकर रोजाना 1000 से 2000 रुपए गंवा रहे हैं।

गिरोह के यह लोग एकदम से बाइक पर आते हैं और कुछ ही समय में लोगों को अपने जाल में फंसाकर उसने पैसे ऐंठकर चले जाते हैं। भीड़ में से ही गिरोह के कुछ लोग निकलते हैं जो जीत जाते हैं, उन्हीं को देखकर बाकी लोग भी पैसे लगाते हैं पर जीत नहीं पाते। जुआ संचालक अपने साथी को ग्राहक बनाकर खेलने को बोलता है और हजारों रुपए जीतने का दिखावा किया जाता है।

लोग झांसे मे आकर पैसे के लालच में अपने सारे पैसे गंवा बैठते हैं। स्ट्राइकर में तीन कलर होते है हरा,पीला, लाल। स्ट्राइकर को घुमाया जाता है फिर हरे पे पैसे रखने पर 10 गुना ज्यादा पैसा मिलने का लालच दिया जाता है। यही नहीं स्ट्राइकर खिलाने के साथ कुछ ओर साथी भी शामिल होते हैं।

पुलिस कार्रवाई नहीं होने के कारण गिरोह के हौसले बुलंद

लोगों का कहना है कि नौजरबाजों पर पुलिस कार्रवाई न होने के कारण इनके हौसले और बुलंद है। नौसरबाजों के डर से कोई शिकायत भी नहीं करता। जुआ रात 9 बजे तक चलता है। फाजिल्का की नई मंडी में काम करने वाले लोग व गांव से आए किसान इनके झांसे में आते है और लालच के चक्कर में पूरा पैसा गंवा बैठते हैं। नौसरबाज युवकों को अपना शिकार बनाते है और लालच देकर पैसे ऐंठ लेते है और हर दिन मोटी रकम लेकर चले जाते हैं।

अनाज मंडी में पुलिस कर्मियों को तैनात किया जाएगा : एसएचओ

थाना सिटी के एसएचओ बचन सिंह से बात की गई तो उनका कहना था कि उनको इससे पहले दीवाली वाले दिन सब्जी मंडी में दो व्यक्तियों से जुए में पैसे हारने संबंधी शिकायत मिली थी मगर अनाज मंडी में स्ट्राइकर खेला जाता है इस बात की उनको जानकारी नहीं थी। वह अभी पुलिस कर्मचारियों को भेजकर उनकी ड्यूटी लगाते हैं और जुआ खिलाने वालों को धड़पकड़ की जाएगी।

