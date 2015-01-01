पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जन्मतिथि को लेकर 4 वर्ष से अदालत में चल रहा:घुबाया ने 13 को मनाया जन्मदिन, भाजपाइयों को आपत्ति

फाजिल्का
अपनी जन्मतिथि को लेकर फाजिल्का के विधायक दविंदर घुबाया एक बार फिर से सुर्खियों में है क्योंकि भाजपा द्वारा क्षेत्रीय विधायक द्वारा पहली बार 13 दिसंबर को मनाए गए जन्मदिन पर व्यंग कसते हुए कहा है कि फर्जी ढंग और गलत ढंग से प्राप्त जन्म प्रमाणपत्र के आधार पर मनाया गया है, उसकी सच्चाई लोगों को मालूम है।

भाजपा पदाधिकारियों का कहना है कि विगत 20 साल तक 31 जुलाई 1993 के आधार पर जन्मदिन मनाने वाले विधायक को अचानक 13 दिसंबर जन्मदिन मनाने की जरूरी क्या आन पड़ी। उनका कहना है कि विधायक और कुछ उनके साथी जानबूझ कर अदालत को गुमराह करने के लिए अपना जन्मदिन 31 जुलाई को मनाने कि बजाय 13 दिसंबर को मना रहे हैं और इसका प्रचार करने के लिए शहर में बैनर भी लगवा रहे हैं।

भाजपाइयों का कहना है कि सच यह है कि 4 साल बीतने के बावजूद भी ये मामला न्यायालय के अधीन है, जिसमें पंजाब एंड हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट में पूर्व सेहत मंत्री सुरजीत ज्याणी द्वारा दायर चुनाव याचिका में खुद विधायक ने किसी भी प्रकार की गवाही देने से इनकार कर दिया है।

इतना ही नहीं विधायक द्वारा चंडीगढ़ के स्थानीय न्यायालय में भी जो जन्म तारीख बदलवाने की अपील की गई है, उसमें भी अभी तक विधायक गवाही देने से कतरा रहे हैं। इससे साफ होता है कि वह कहीं न कहीं गलत हैं।

अदालत का फैसला आने पर सारी बात क्लीयर होगी : घुबाया

मामले संबंधी जब फाजिल्का के विधायक दविंदर सिंह घुबाया के साथ बातचीत की गई तो उनका कहना था कि उन्हें अपना जन्मदिन मनाने के लिए भाजपा से कोई सर्टिफिकेट लेने की जरूरत नहीं है। रही अदालत की बात, अदालत का फैसला आने पर सारी बात क्लीयर हो जाएगी।

भाजपाई बोले-हम तो 31 जुलाई 1993 के आधार पर ही करेंगे विधायक को बर्थ-डे विश

विधायक द्वारा मनाए गए जन्मदिन पर प्रतिक्रिया देते मंडल भाजपा नेताओं ने कहा कि कितना हास्यास्पद है कि अब अदालत को गुमराह करने के लिए भी विधायक अपने गिने चुने समर्थकों की मदद से अपनी जन्म तिथि 13 दिसंबर 1991 बताने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। लेकिन ये फर्जीवाड़ा अदालत के सामने ज्यादा देर नहीं टिक सकता। मंडल भाजपा ने विधायक की नाकाम कोशिश पर ये ऐलान कर दिया है कि भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष एडवोकेट मनोज त्रिपाठी, जिला महामंत्री अश्विनी फुटेला, नरेंद्र अग्रवाल, राकेश सहगल, डॉ. रवि गगनेजा और अन्य सभी कार्यकर्ता तो 31 जुलाई 1993 के आधार पर ही उन्हें जन्मदिन विश करेंगे।

