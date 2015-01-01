पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जरूरत:स्लोगन लिखने में विशेष जरूरतों वाली छात्रा कौड़ा बाई जिले में रही प्रथम

फाजिल्काएक घंटा पहले
सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल अरनीवाला ब्लॉक अबोहर 2 जिला फाजिल्का की विशेष जरूरतों वाली छात्रा कौड़ा बाई बेटी करनैल सिंह ने पंजाब सरकार और शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा श्री गुरु तेग बहादुर जी के 400 वर्षीय प्रकाश दिवस को समर्पित करवाए जा रहे शैक्षणिक मुकाबलों में स्लोगन लिखने में जिला स्तर पर पहला स्थान हासिल किया है। विशेष जरूरतों वाली छात्रा कौड़ा बाई ने यह मुकाबला अपनी अध्यापिका गुरलवलीन कौर के नेतृत्व में इन मुकाबलों में हिस्सा लिया। छात्रा कौड़ा बाई की इस प्राप्ति पर जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी सेकेंडरी डॉ. सुखवीर सिंह बल, बीपीईओ सुनीता कुमारी, सरकारी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल अरनीवाला के प्रिंसिपल विपन कटारिया, सीएचटी गुरमेल सिंह ने बधाई देते, बच्ची के उज्ज्वल भविष्य की कामना की।

