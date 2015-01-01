पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोतस्करों की गुडांगर्दी:गो तस्कर हवाई फायरिंग कर हुए फरार, केस दर्ज, मवेशियों को सुखचैन गांव की गोशाला में छोड़ा

फाजिल्का6 मिनट पहले
  • बजरंग दल हिंदुस्तान व अखिल भारतीय जीव रक्षा बिश्नोई सभा ने 19 गोवंश से भरा ट्रक पकड़ा

बजरंग दल हिंदुस्तान और अखिल भारतीय जीव रक्षा बिश्नोई सभा ने वीरवार रात गांव सुखचैन के पास गोवंश से भरे ट्रक पकड़ा। जबकि ट्रक में सवार गो तस्कर हवाई फायरिंग करते हुए फरार हो गए। गो रक्षकों ने इसकी सूचना थाना बहाववाला पुलिस को दी।

जिस पर पुलिस टीम ने मौके पर पहुंचकर गोवंश को गांव सुखचैन की गोशाला में छोड़ दिया। अखिल भारतीय जीव रक्षा बिश्नोई सभा के पंजाब प्रधान आरडी बिश्नोई तथा बजरंग दल हिंदुस्तान गो रक्षा दल के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष परमदीप भादू ने बताया कि उन्हें गुप्त सूचना मिली थी कि सीतो रोड से गो तस्करों द्वारा ट्रक में गोवंश को लोड करके सीतो गुन्नो होते हुए पंजाब से बाहर ले जाया जा रहा है। सूचना के आधार पर उन्होंने ट्रक का पीछा किया और इसकी सूचना जीव रक्षा दल को दी। जिसपर जीव रक्षा दल तथा बजरंग दल हिंदुस्तान की टीम ने संयुक्त रूप से गांव सुखचैन के निकट नाकाबंदी करके ट्रक को रोककर तालाशी ली तो उसमें 19 गोवंश बुरी तरह लदे हुए मिले।

बिश्नोई सभा ने सप्ताह में गोवंश से भरा दूसरा ट्रक पकड़ा

ट्रक में सवार गो तस्करों द्वारा हवाई फायरिंग करते हुए मौके से फरार हो गए। उन्होंने तुरंत इसकी सूचना थाना बहाववाला पुलिस को दी। जिसपर पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर मौके पर जांच शुरू कर दी और गो तस्करों के खिलाफ अलग-अलग आपराधिक धाराओं के मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया है।

इस मौके पर मदन वर्मा, कुलदीप सोनी, निर्मल, राधे महेंद्र, कृष्ण कुमार, अमित गोदारा, रोबिन गोदारा आदि मौजूद थे। बता दें कि बजरंग दल हिंदुस्तान और अखिल भारतीय जीव रक्षा बिश्नोई सभा द्वारा एक सप्ताह में गोवंश से भरा दूसरा ट्रक बरामद किया है। इससे पहले रविवार रात को भी गौ रक्षकों द्वारा गोवंश के मांस से भरे ट्रक सहित पांच लोगों को पकड़ा है।

इधर...गोमांस के साथ पकड़े गए पांचों आरोपियों को जेल भेजा

अबोहर| थाना बहाववाला पुलिस द्वारा गो मांस से भरे ट्रक के साथ गिरफ्तार किए गए पांचों आरोपियों को दो दिन का पुलिस रिमांड खत्म होने के बाद दोबारा न्यायाधीश दलीप कुमार की अदालत में पेश किया गया। जहां से अदालत ने कोरोना रिपोर्ट आने के बाद मुक्तसर जेल भेजने के आदेश दे दिए हैं। बजरंग दल हिंदुस्तान गो रक्षा दल के राष्ट्रीय प्रधान परमदीप भादू पुत्र मोहन लाल ने मुकदमा दर्ज करवाया कि उन्हें गुप्त सूचना मिली थी कि अबोहर में गोवंश को काटकर टुकड़े-टुकड़े कर कैंटर नंगर यूपी (37 एटी 2828) में लोडकर ड्राइवर हुसन आलम पुत्र नवाब अली वासी गोदी, तहसील हापुड़ (यूपी), उसका भाई जाने आलम व साथी नबी हैदर पुत्र वली हैदर वासी नानोता तहसील रामपुरा जिला सहारनपुर यूपी ले जा रहे हैं।

जिनके पीछे अबोहर के प्रेम नगर निवासी शीलू पुत्र जग्गा सिंह व राजन पुत्र राजा राम कार पर आ रहे हैं। सूचना के आधार पर उन्होंने अखिल भारतीय जीव रक्षा दल के प्रधान राम दर्शन पुत्र हरचंद वासी ढाणी सरदारपुरा और उनकी संस्था के सदस्य कुलदीप सोनी पुत्र कृष्ण लाल वासी वरियामखेड़ा व सदस्यों को सूचना दी। जिन्होंने गांव सुखचैन के निकट रोड पर नाकाबंदी कर अबोहर की तरफ से आ रहे कैंटर और कार को रोककर तालाशी ली तो कैंटर में गोवंश के मांस टुकड़े करके बर्फ में लगाकर रखा गया था।

