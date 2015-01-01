पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मामला:गोल्डन रिश्वत लेने वाले एएसआई को बचाने के लिए हमारे बच्चों को फंसा रहा : दूसरा पक्ष

फाजिल्का
  • डीएसपी ने जांच के बाद 22 आरोपियों में से 7 को दोषमुक्त करार देकर रिपोर्ट की पेश

गत 10 अक्टूबर को कामरेड हंस राज गोल्डन पर हुए हमले का मामला दिन-प्रतिदिन तूल पकड़ता जा रहा है। एक तरफ हंस राज गोल्डन ग्रुप पुलिस पर आरोप लगा रह है कि वो मामले में नामजद आरोपियों को पकड़ने में ढील कर रही है पर उन्हें जान-बूझकर खुला घूमने की इजाजत दे रखी है तो दूसरी ओर से आरोपी पक्ष द्वारा उसी दिन से ही अपने उपर लगे आरोपों को नकारते हुए कहा जा रहा है कि सभी आरोपी बेकसूर हैं और वो घटना के वक्त अपने-अपने काम पर या कहीं बाहर गए हुए थे।

इस बात की गवाही वो कई बार प्रेस के सामने सीसीटीवी फुटेज के रूप में भी पेश कर चुके हैं। किसी को हथियार बनाकर आरोपी पक्ष के रिश्तेदारों द्वारा एसएसपी फाजिल्का के सामने मामले की दोबारा निष्पक्ष जांच करने की गुहार लगाई गई थी और उसी गुहार की इनवेस्टीगेशन डीएसपी जलालाबाद पलविंदर सिंह को सौंपी गई थी। जलालाबाद डीएसपी ने दोनों पक्षों द्वारा प्रस्तुत किए गए सबूतों के आधार पर 22 आरोपियों में से 7 आरोपियों को दोषमुक्त करार देकर अपनी रिपोर्ट एसएसपी को पेश कर दी है। इसी बात से खफा कामरेड गोल्डन पक्ष द्वारा बड़ी संख्या में कल एकत्रित होकर जलालाबाद के डीएसपी का वर्दी सहित पुतला फूंककर प्रदर्शन किया गया था और 23 नवंबर को बड़े स्तर पर एसएसपी फाजिल्का कार्यालय का भी घेराव करने का आह्वान किया गया है।

आरोप : गोल्डन समझौते के लिए रकम मांग रहा
इसी कड़ी के अंतर्गत शनिवार को आरोपी पक्ष के रिश्तेदारों ने एक प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस स्वामी विवेकानंद पार्क फाजिल्का में की जिसमें उन्होंने अपने भाई भतीजे व बेटों को गोल्डन द्वारा नाजायज रूप से फंसाए जाने की बात कही व बदले में राजीनामा करने के लिए मोटी रकम की गोल्डन द्वारा मांग करने के आरोप भी लगाए।

गोल्डन पर हमला निंदनीय पर हमले में मेरे बेटे शामिल नहीं : हरकृष्ण
आरोपी रामदेव व भीम सैन के पिता हरकृष्ण ने कहा कि वह गोल्डन पर हुए हमले की कड़ी निंदा करते हैं परंतु उस पर हमला करने वालों में उसके बेटे शामिल नहीं है जबकि उनका नाम साजिश के तहत हंसराज गोल्डन ने अपने एक रिश्तेदार एएसआई जिस पर कि रिश्वत का एक केस है। उस केस को वापस करवाने के लिए हम पर दबाव डालने के लिए यह रिपोर्ट लिखवाई हैं। अन्य पांच आरोपियों के रिश्तेदारों ने भी कुछ इसी तरह के आरोप लगाए हैं कि उन पर दबाव डाला जा रहा है कि आपके बेटे तभी बच सकेंगे जब एएसआई पर दर्ज मामला वापस लोगे। आरोपियों के रिश्तेदारों ने प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में यह ऐलान किया गया कि वह आखिरी दम तक लड़ेंगे व अपने बच्चों पर नाजायज पर्चे से नामों को निकलवाकर रहेंगे।

