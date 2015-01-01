पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मीटिंग:ग्रामीण डाक सेवकों ने मोदी सरकार की नीतियों की निंदा की

फाजिल्काएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ऑल इंडिया ग्रामीण डाक सेवक कर्मचारियों की एक मीटिंग फाजिल्का के प्रताप बाग में ब्लॉक प्रधान जसविंदर सिंह कीड़ियां वाली के नेतृत्व में हुई। जिसमें ब्लॉक फाजिल्का के बड़ी संख्या में ग्रामीण डाक सेवक शामिल हुए और 26 नवंबर को की जाने वाली हड़ताल संबंधी विचार-विमर्श किया गया।

मीटिंग के दौरान महीपाल, बसंत कुमार मंडी रोड़ां वाली, डिविजन स्तर के साथी स्वर्ण सिंह हस्ता कला, कश्मीर सिंह, लाधू राम, हरविंद्र पाल सिंह और पाला सिंह ने आने वाली 26 नवंबर की हड़ताल को सफल बनाने के लिए वायदा किया।

शगुन लाल सहायक सचिव पंजाब सरकार ने मोदी सरकार की बुरी नीतियों की निंदा। उन्होंने सरकार को चेतावनी दी कि 12, 24, 36 वाला स्पेशल इंक्रीमेंट और कमलेश चंद्रा की रिपोर्ट को सही तरीके से लागू किया जाए, ग्रामीण डाक सेवकों को सरकारी कर्मचारियों की तरह पक्का किया जाए, 5 लाख की ग्रेच्युटी दी जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें