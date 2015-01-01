पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बार एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष:मलकीत सिंह को 17 वोटों से हराकर गुलशन महरोक बने बार एसोसिएशन के नए अध्यक्ष

फाजिल्काएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला बार एसोसिएशन 2020-21 के चुनाव शुक्रवार को संपन्न हुए जिसमें गुलशन महरोक ने अपने प्रतिद्वंदी मलकीत सिंह सैनी को 17 वोटों से हराया। इस बार प्रधान पद के लिए जहां मलकीत सिंह सैणी और गुलशन मेहरोक के बीच कांटे की टक्कर थी, वहीं अन्य पदों पर खड़े उम्मीदवार भी अपनी जीत को सुनिश्चित करने के लिए अपना पूरा दम लगाया। शुक्रवार को बार एसोसिएशन के कार्यालय में चुनाव बाद विजेताओं के नाम भी घोषित किए गए।

बार एसोसिएशन द्वारा हुए चुनाव में कुल 218 में 215 मत पोल हुए। चुनाव संपन्न करवा रही कमेटी के सदस्य रोहित वाट्स, मनोज त्रिपाठी व नीलमणी सेतिया ने बताया कि प्रधान पद के लिए मलकीत सिंह सैणी व गुलशन महरोक, उपाध्यक्ष पद के लिए गौरव सचदेवा व स्वर्ण सिंह राय, सचिव चंदन चुचरा व श्रेनिक जैन, सह सचिव पद के लिए रमनजीत सिंह सैणी व जगदीश कंबोज व कोषाध्यक्ष पद के लिए योगेश रहेजा व विकास कौशल चुनाव मैदान में उतरे, जिनमें से पांच पदों के लिए पांच उम्मीदवारों की किस्मत का फैसला बार एसोसिएशन के 218 वकीलों द्वारा किया गया।

उन्होंने बताया कि यह चुनाव सुबह 9 बजे से शाम साढ़े 4 बजे तक हुए जबकि साढ़े चार बजे के बाद मतगणना की गई और लगभग साढ़े 5 बजे नतीजे घोषित किए गए। उक्त चुनाव में गुलशन महरोक को 116 वोट मिले जबकि मलकीत सिंह सैनी को 99 वोट मिले जिसके चलते गुलशन महरोक 17 वोट से विजेता रहे। उपाध्यक्ष पद के लिए गौरव सचदेवा को 116 वोट मिले जबकि सरवन सिंह को 98 वोट मिले जबकि एक वोट इनवेलिड रहा इस प्रकार गौरव सचदेवा 18 वोट से विजेता रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें