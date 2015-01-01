पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्वास्थ्य:लोगों में एचआईवी के प्रति जागरूकता आई है : डॉ. बबिता

फाजिल्काएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एड्स जागरूकता वैन ने गांवों में चेतना मुहिम चलाई

स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा देहाती क्षेत्र के लोगों में एड्स एचआईवी की जागरूकता के लिए एड्स जागरूकता वैनों के द्वारा एक प्रचार मुहिम की शुरुआत की गई है। शनिवार को पीएचसी जंडवाला भीमेशाह ब्लाक अधीन एसएमओ डॉ. बबिता की अध्यक्षता में ब्लाक अधीन पड़ते गांवों में लोगों को एडज, गुप्त रोगों की बीमारियों की काउंसलिंग की गई और मुफ्त एचआईवी टेस्ट भी किए गए।

इस संबंधी जानकारी देते हुए पीएचसी जंडवाला भीमेशाह के मास मीडिया अधिकारी दिवेश कुमार ने बताया कि ब्लॉक अधीन पड़ते गांव लाधुका, लमोचढ़ कलां, सुखेरा बोदला, पालिवाला, महलाम में वैन पहुंची। जिसमें लोगों और गर्भवती महिलाओं को विभाग के काउंसलर द्वारा काउंसलिंग की गई।

एसएमओ डॉ. बबिता ने बताया कि अब एड्स जैसी बीमारियों के बारे में लोगों में बहुत जागरूकता आई है और विभाग ने एचआईवी पॉजिटिव लोगों की सहायता से सभी सरकारी अस्पतालों में खासकर गर्भवती औरतों का मुफ्त एचआईवी टेस्ट किया जाता है और इसके साथ ही एचआईवी पॉजिटव लोगों के लिए अलग आईसीटीसी विंग स्थापित किया गया है।

पीएचसी लाधुका व घुबाया में बतौर इंचार्ज सेवाएं दे रहे फार्मेसी अफसर जय नरेश पंकज ने कहा कि नशे के कारण एचआईवी के मामले बढ़ रहे हैं, लोग एक ही जैसे सिरिंज के साथ एक दूसरे को नशा दे रहे हैं, जोकि काफी खतरनाक है, इसके अलावा लोगों को एचआईवी पॉजिटिव मरीज के बारे में गलत धारणाओं के बारे में भी बताया गया कि इस दूसरे की चीज का प्रयोग एड्स का प्रसार नहीं करती, बल्कि असुरक्षित शारीरिक संबंधों, अप्रमाणित ब्लड बैंकों से रक्त चढ़ाने और एड्स से प्रभावित मरीज की सिरिंज का प्रयोग से यह बीमारी एक व्यक्ति से दूसरे व्यक्ति में फैलती है।

इस अवसर पर मल्टीपर्पज हेल्थ वर्कर परमजीत पक्का काले वाला, मलकीत सिंह, पवन कुमार, वरिंदर कुमार, कौंसलर राज सिंह, फील्ड कोआर्डिनेटर सीमा रानी, एएनएम रेखा रानी के अलावा आशा वर्करज व अन्य स्टाफ हाजिर था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें