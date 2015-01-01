पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तापमान:बेघर लोगों पर सर्दी का सितम, कड़ाके की ठंड में ठिठुरने को मजबूर

फाजिल्का3 घंटे पहले
  • आज और कल न्यूनतम तापमान रहेगा 3 डिग्री सेल्सियस, अगले 3 दिन पड़ेगा कोहरा

राज्य में ठंड कई पुराने रिकार्ड तोड़ रही है। शीत लहर निरंतर तेज होने से कंपकंपी छूट रही है व शरीर पर गर्म व ऊनी कपड़े बढ़ते जा रहा हैं। बावजूद सभी टोटकों के ठिठुरन व कंपकंपी से राहत मिलती नजर नहीं आ रही है। आग के अलावा लोग ब्लोर व हिटरों से तापमान को नियंत्रित करने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं।

ऊपर से कोहरे का सितम आम जनता को दोहरी मार दे रहा है। विशेष तौर पर फुटपाथ पर रह रहे बेघर लोगों की परेशानी काफी बढ़ गई है क्योंकि उक्त लोगों को इतनी भयंकर सर्दी में खुले आसमान के नीचे गुजारा करना पड़ रहा है। न तो इन लोगों के पास अपना घर है और न ही तन ढंकने के लिए इनके पास पूरे कपड़े हैं। कई बार ठंड के कारण इन लोगों को अपनी जान से हाथ धोने पड़ते हैं।

पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी होने से मैदानी क्षेत्र में ठंड बढ़ी
वाहन दिन में लाइटें जलाकर चल रहे हैं। पारा निरंतर गोता लगा रहा है तथा रिकॉर्ड निचले स्तर पर 3 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया है जो दो दिन पहले 6 से 7 डिग्री तक था। पारे के दो दिनों में 2 से 3 डिग्री गोता लगाने से सर्दी का प्रकोप और बढ़ गया है। पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी होने के बाद जमी हुई बर्फ से मैदानी क्षेत्र में ठंड बढ़ी है। आज अधिकतम तापमान 11 डिग्री आंका गया।

आगे भी कोहरे की चादर इसी तरह बिछी रहने का अनुमान है। अगले सप्ताह के मध्यांतर से फिर से बारिश व बूंदाबांदी हो सकती है। इससे मौसम का मिजाज और बिगड़ेगा। बुधवार को सुबह काम पर जाने वाले लोगों व बच्चों को भारी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा।

ड्राइफ्रूट के भाव 25 प्रतिशत बढ़े
बढ़ती सर्दी के चलते ड्राइफ्रूट की मांग में काफी बढ़ोतरी हो गई है। इस कारण ड्राइफ्रूट के भाव पिछले वर्ष की उपेक्षा 25 प्रतिशत बढ़ गए हैं क्योंकि गत वर्ष अखरोट गिरी 800 रुपए प्रति किलोग्राम मिल रही थी अब वह एक हजार से लेकर 1200 रुपए तक मिल रही है। इसी प्रकार बादाम गिरी भी 800 रुपए की जगह 900 रुपए से लेकर 1100 रुपए तक मिल रही है। इसके अलावा अंजीर, काजू, खुरमानी, सहित अन्य सूखे मेवों की मांग के साथ मूल्यों में भी बढ़ोतरी देखी जा रही है।

चाय-पकौड़ों की दुकानों पर लगने लगी भीड़
सूर्यदेव के दर्शन किए कई दिन हो गए हैं। समूचा आलम घने कोहरे की आगोश में है। इससे आम जनता की मुश्किलें बढ़ती जा रही हैं तथा काम-काज प्रभावित हो रहा है। सिर्फ चांदी है तो चाय पकौड़े वालों की जिनकी ठंड बढ़ने से खपत बढ़ रही है। 12-13 दिसंबर को बारिश का दो दिन दौर चलने के बाद से अब तक महज 15 दिसंबर को सूर्यदेव के एकाध घंटा दर्शन हुए थे जिससे पारे ने छलांग लगाई थी परंतु पिछले डेढ़ सप्ताह से क्षेत्र ठंड व कोहरे की मार में है।सूर्यदेव के दर्शन किए कई दिन हो गए हैं। समूचा आलम घने कोहरे की आगोश में है।

