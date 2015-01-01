पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घर से हुआ लापता:मैं मरने जा रहा हूं, मेरी मौत के जिम्मेदार जुआ खेलने से मना करने पर पीटने वाले और पुलिस के कर्मचारी

फाजिल्का2 घंटे पहले
वरिंदर कुमार वीडियो जारी करता हुआ।
  • फाइनांसर व जुआरियों से परेशान ड्राइवर घर से हुआ लापता

फाजिल्का में फाइनांसर व जुआरियों से परेशान एक ड्राइवर घर से लापता हो गया। इससे पूर्व ड्राइवर ने अपनी फेसबुक पर वीडियो जारी कर कहा कि मैं मरने जा रहा हूं मेरी मौत के जिम्मेदार उक्त लोग व पुलिस वाले हैं तथा उन पर सख्त कार्रवाई की जाए। पीड़ित की पत्नी को अपने पति की ट्रैक्स गाड़ी खुईखेड़ा गंग कैनाल के किनारे मिली जिसमें उसके मोबाइल, पर्स व जरूरी दस्तावेज भी मिले।

थाना सिटी पुलिस ने उक्त मामले में 8 आरोपियों पर मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। जांच अधिकारी भगवान सिंह ने बताया कि उनको सुमन रानी वासी नई आबादी फाजिल्का ने बयान दर्ज करवाए थे कि वह ग्रहिणी है तथा उसकी शादी 20 साल पहले वरिंदर कुमार उर्फ बिंटा से हुई है तथा उसका पति टैंपो ट्रैक्स (पीबी-01-9231) चलाता है। महिला ने बताया कि गोबिंद, गगन वासी जोरा सिंह मान नगर फाजिल्का, लाची पहलवान वासी फाजिल्का, धर्मा वासी फाजिल्का ईष्या रखते हैं और उसके पति से झगड़ा करते हैं।

बीती 8 नवंबर को सायं 4 बजे गोबिंद, गगन, लाची पहलवान, प्रिंस शर्मा, धर्मा वासी फाजिल्का ने टैक्सी स्टैंड पर उसके पति से मारपीट की और मौके पर जगनंदन दीपक मैनेजर एयू फाइनेंस फाजिल्का, अमन मैनेजर एयू फाइनेंस फाजिल्का, एमडी एयू फाइनांस फाजिल्का ने गाली-गालौज किया। सुमन रानी ने बताया कि जब उसका पति थाना सिटी दरखास्त देने आया तो दूसरी पार्टी के लोग पहले ही थाने में मौजूद होने से वह अपनी रिपोर्ट नहीं लिखा पाया और चला गया। इसके बाद उसका पति दूसरी पार्टी को यह कहकर चला गया कि वह मरने जा रहा है। उस समय उक्त आरोपी भी उसके पीछे चले गए। उसके बाद उसके पति ने खुईखेड़ा नहर पर वीडियो भी बनाई और कहा कि उसकी मौत के जिम्मेदार उक्त व्यक्ति हैं।

आरोपी जुआ खेलने को मजबूर कर रहे थे, मारपीट कर कपड़े फाड़े, रिपोर्ट लिखवाने पर पुलिस ने नहीं सुनी फरयाद

आरोप : शिकायत लेकर थाने पहुंचा तो पुलिस बोली-जा मर के दिखा

वीडियो में लापता होने से पूर्व वरिंदर कुमार कह रहा है कि गोविंद ने उसकी बेटी के खिलाफ भद्दी शब्दावली इस्तेमाल की और उसे जुआ खिलाने को मजबूर किया जब मना किया तो गोविंद ने उससे मारपीटकर कपड़े फाड़ दिए। जब वह थाना सिटी में पहुंचा तो उसकी बात नहीं सुनी गई तो उसने चेतावनी दी कि वह मरने जा रहा है तो पुलिस ने तब भी उसकी एक न सुनी और कहा कि जा मर के दिखा। इसके अलावा गगन के चाचा का लड़का पुलिस में नौकरी करता है जिसने उसकी काफी बेइज्जती की है।
पत्नी बोली–उसके पति को आरोपियों ने गायब कर रखा है या मार दिया

महिला सुनीता रानी ने आरोप लगाया कि इस घटना के 5 दिन बीत जाने के बावजूद भी उसका पति घर नहीं आया और हो सकता है कि उक्त आरोपियों ने उसके पति को या तो मार दिया है या गायब कर दिया है। महिला ने बताया कि उसे सूचना मिली कि उसके पति की गाड़ी गंग कैनाल पर मिली है जिसमें उसका मोबाइल, पर्स व जरूरी दस्तावेज भी हैं। पुलिस ने उक्त आरोपियों गोबिंद, गगन वासी जोरा सिंह मान नगर फाजिल्का, लाची पहलवान वासी फाजिल्का, धर्मा वासी फाजिल्का, जगनंदन दीपक मैनेजर एयू फाइनेंस फाजिल्का, अमन मैनेजर एयू फाइनेंस फाजिल्का, एमडी एयू फाइनांस फाजिल्का पर धारा 365 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। सुनीता का कहना है कि 5 दिन से उवका पति घर नहीं आया है मुझे डर है उसके साथ कोई अनहोनी न हो गई हो। पुलिस जल्द कार्रवाई करे।

