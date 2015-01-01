पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:आयुर्वेद के विद्यार्थियों को सर्जरी की अनुमति दिए जाने के विरोध में आईएमए ने की हड़ताल, ओपीडी रहीं बंद

फाजिल्का2 घंटे पहले
सरकार द्वारा आयुर्वेद के विद्यार्थियों को सर्जरी की अनुमति दिए जाने पर ऐतराज जताते हुए आईएमए ने शुक्रवार सुबह 6 से शाम 6 बजे तक एक दिवसीय देशव्यापी हड़ताल की जो शाम 6 बजे तक जारी रही। इस दौरान ओपीडी सेवा पूरी तरह बंद कर दी गई।

इस दौरान सभी गैर-आपातकालीन और गैर-कोविड मेडिकल सेवाएं बंद रहीं। आज फाजिल्का में आईएमए प्रधान डॉ. रमेश गुप्ता के नेतृत्व में इकट्ठे हुए और सरकार के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया।

इस दौरान डॉ. विवेक मुंजाल ने कहा, आधुनिक चिकित्सा नियंत्रित और रिसर्च आधारित है, हमें आयुर्वेद की विरासत और समृद्धि पर गर्व है, लेकिन दोनों को एक साथ मिक्स नहीं किया जाना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि हम इस अध्यादेश की वापसी की मांग करते हैं।

हम कोविड मरीजों व इमरजेंसी मामलों को ही आज देख रहे हैं। दरअसल सरकार की ओर से आयुर्वेद के छात्रों को सर्जरी करने की अनुमति दे दी गई। सरकार के अध्यादेश में आयुर्वेद के छात्रों को नाक, कान, गला जैसी 58 तरह की सामान्य उपचार में सर्जरी की इजाजत दी गई है। आईएमए की ओर से किए गए इस हड़ताल के तहत देश भर में सभी क्लिनिक, नॉन-इमर्जेंसी हेल्थ सेंटर, ओपीडी, सर्जरी बंद रखी गई।

इमरजेंसी चिकित्सा सेवाएं जारी रहीं

वहीं आम लोगों की परेशानी और मुश्किलों को समझते हुए इमरजेंसी चिकित्सा सेवाओं, आइसीयू, कोविड केयर, सीसीयू, इमरजेंसी सर्जरी और लेबर रूम में काम अनवरत जारी रही। इस मौके अध्यक्ष डा. रमेश गुप्ता ने बताया कि आयुर्वेदिक डॉक्टरों को भी सर्जरी के अधिकार दे दिए गए हैं जबकि उनको इसका तजुर्बा नहीं है या मात्र 6 महीने का तजुर्बा है जिस बात को लेकर इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन द्वारा भारी रोष पाया जा रहा है और डॉक्टरों द्वारा अपनी ओपीडी बंद रखकर इसका विरोध किया जा रहा है।

उन्होंने कहा कि डॉक्टरों द्वारा 8 साल डिग्री करने के बाद सर्जन का अधिकार मिलता है लेकिन अब सरकार 6 महीनों के कोर्स के बाद आयुर्वेद डाक्टरों को सर्जरी के अधिकार दे रही है। जिसके बाद उनके द्वारा इस फैसले पर भारी रोष जताया जा रहा है।

उन्होंने चेतावनी दी कि अगर भविष्य में उनकी इस मांग का हल नहीं किया जाता तो वह अपना संघर्ष तेज रखेंगे। इस अवसर पर डॉ. अर्पित गुप्ता, डॉ. विजय अरोड़ा, डॉ. मालती चुघ, डॉ. यशपाल जस्सी, डॉ. नवदीप जसूजा, डॉ. डांग, डॉ. शिवरत्न, डॉ. विजय सचदेवा, डॉ. रेणु धूडिय़ा आदि मौजूद थे।

