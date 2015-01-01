पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

400 वर्षीय प्रकाश पर्व:जिला स्तरीय स्लोगन मुकाबलों में छात्रा सीरत जोत कौर ने पाया पहला स्थान

फाजिल्काएक घंटा पहले
शिक्षा विभाग पंजाब और एससीईआरटी द्वारा श्री गुरु तेग बहादुर जी के 400 वर्षीय प्रकाश पर्व को समर्पित करवाए जा रहे ऑनलाइन शैक्षणिक मुकाबलों की लड़ी में से जिला स्तरीय स्लोगन मुकाबलों का स्टेट द्वारा भेजा नतीजा जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी एलिमेंट्री व सेकेंडरी फाजिल्का डॉ. सुखवीर सिंह बल द्वारा घोषित किया गया। जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी ने बताया कि सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल चाननवाला फाजिल्का ब्लॉक-2 की छात्रा सीरत जोत कौर ने पहला स्थान, सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल नत्थू चिश्ती ब्लॉक गुरुहरसहाय 3 की छात्रा निर्मला ने दूसरा, सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल चक्क रुमवाला जलालाबाद ब्लॉक-2 की छात्रा युसाया ने तीसरा, सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल रामसरा अबोहर ब्लॉक-1 के विद्यार्थी भूपराम ने चौथा और सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल जलालाबाद ब्लॉक-1 की छात्रा अलीशा ने पांचवां स्थान प्राप्त किया। इस तरह विशेष जरूरतों वाले बच्चों की श्रेणी में से सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल अरनीवाला अबोहर ब्लॉक-2 के छात्रा कौड़ा बाई ने पहला स्थान, सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल बल्लूआना अबोहर ब्लॉक-2 के विद्यार्थी एकम ने दूसरा और गीता बाई सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल फतेहगढ़ जलालाबाद ब्लॉक-1 ने तीसरा स्थान प्राप्त किया।

