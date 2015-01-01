पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना प्रदर्शन:किसानों से बातचीत करने के लिए बनाए चेयरमैन ज्याणी ने कहा-पार्टी में उनकी कोई सुनवाई नहीं

फाजिल्काएक घंटा पहले
पंजाब में जहां किसानों को लेकर सियासत गरमाई हुई है और किसान धरना प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं, हाईवे जाम कर रहे हैं वहीं अब भाजपा के नेता बगावती सुर दिखाने लगे हैं। फाजिल्का से पूर्व विधायक और पंजाब के पूर्व स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सुरजीत कुमार ज्याणी को भाजपा ने किसानों से बातचीत करने के लिए गठित की गई पंजाब कमेटी का चेयरमैन बनाया। अब किसानों की तो क्या सुरजीत जियानी की सुनवाई नहीं हुई तो जियानी मीडिया का सहारा लेने लगे हैं। मीडिया से बातचीत के दौरान सुरजीत ज्याणी ने कहा की पार्टी में उनकी कोई सुनवाई नहीं है हालांकि उन्हें किसानों से बातचीत कर मसले को टेबल पर लाने के लिए चेयरमैन बनाया गया था। जब उन्होंने यह बात पार्टी में आला मंत्रियों से करनी चाहिए तो उन्हें समय नहीं मिला।

इससे नाराज अब उन्होंने मीडिया का सहारा लिया है। सुरजीत ज्याणी ने कहा कि एक महीना हो गया किसान धरने पर हैं पंजाब के हालात बिगड़ रहे हैं ऐसे में भाजपा को कृषि रणनीति बनाकर मामले को हल करने की जरूरत है। जत्थेबंदी द्वारा 9 नवंबर को डीसी दफ्तर के समक्ष धरना लगाएंगे। राष्ट्रीय किसान महा संघ और 30 जत्थेबंदियों के आह्वान पर दिल्ली चलो के तहत 26, 27 नवंबर को दिल्ली जाने की तैयारी के लिए ट्रालियां तैयार करने की हिदायतें की गई।

