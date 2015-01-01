पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:केवी सीमा सुरक्षा बल, विद्यालय प्रबंधन समिति ने की बैठक, विद्यार्थियों के सर्वांगीण विकास पर चर्चा

फाजिल्का2 घंटे पहले
केंद्रीय विद्यालय जलालाबाद में विद्यालय प्रबंधन समिति बैठक का ऑनलाइन गूगल मीट के माध्यम से हुई जिसमें श्री अजय कुमार सिंह,(02 बटालियन बीएसएफ) नामित अध्यक्ष, विद्यालय प्रबंधन समिति और अन्य सदस्यों ने भी भाग लिया जिनमें रणजीत कौर (प्राचार्या, शिक्षाविद्) अश्विनी सेठी, शिक्षाविद्, अभिभावक सदस्य अर्चना मण्डल एवं हरजिंदर सिंह तथा शिक्षक सदस्य सुनील जसूजा, पीजीटी (कम्प्यूटर) ने भाग लिया ।

विद्यालय की प्राचार्या मोनिका ने समिति के सभी उपस्थित सदस्यों का हार्दिक अभिनन्दन एवं स्वागत किया तदुपरांत सत्र 2020-21 में कॉविड-19 महामारी के दौरान विद्यालय में हुई ऑनलाइन गतिविधियों के बारे में प्रतिवेदन प्रस्तुत की और विद्यार्थियों के ऑनलाइन शिक्षण पर चर्चा हुई कक्षा 9 से 12 तक के विद्यार्थियों को भारत सरकार एवं केंद्रीय विद्यालय संगठन के कोविड-19 के नियमानुसार स्वेच्छा से अपने अभिभावकों की अनुमति से अपने पाठ्यक्रम संबंधी कठिनता को समझने हेतु विद्यालय में आ सकते हैं। सभी कक्षाओं के विद्यार्थियों की आवधिक प्रथम परीक्षा एवं अर्धवार्षिक परीक्षा ऑनलाइन संपन्न हुई।

इस प्रकार विद्यार्थियों के सर्वांगीण विकास हेतु चर्चा हुई। अंत में विद्यालय की प्राचार्या ने अध्यक्ष महोदय का आभार एवं उपस्थित सदस्यों का धन्यवाद किया। इस प्रकार यह बैठक विद्यार्थियों के हितार्थ एवं विद्यालय विकास हेतु अति महत्वपूर्ण रही।

सर्वप्रथम केंद्रीय विद्यालय सीमा सुरक्षा बल जलालाबाद भारत स्काउट एवं गाइड स्थापना दिवस 7 नवंबर 2020 को केंद्रीय विद्यालय जलालाबाद में भारत स्काउट एंड गाइड्स का स्थापना दिवस मनाया गया जिसमें विभिन्न कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन हुआ सर्वप्रथम विद्यालय की प्राचार्या मोनिका द्वारा भारत स्काउट एवं गाइड का ध्वजारोहण किया गया तत्पश्चात उपस्थित शिक्षक साथियों सहित स्काउट झंडा गीत गाया गया। अंत में प्राचार्या महोदया ने आज के पावन दिवस के विषय संबंधी आशीर्वचन दिया इस कार्यक्रम का संचालन एके जैन ,स्काउट मास्टर ने किया।

