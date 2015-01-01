पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जमीन विवाद:नगर परिषद की करोड़ों की जमीन फिर विवादों में, जेल विभाग ने किया दावा

फाजिल्काएक घंटा पहले
डेड रोड स्थित जेल के पीछे चल रहा चारदीवारी का कार्य।

शहर की डेड रोड पर नगर परिषद की करोड़ों रुपए की खाली पड़ी जमीन संबंधी एक बार फिर से विवाद खड़ा हो गया है। नगर परिषद का कहना है कि उक्त 14 कनाल 12 मरले जमीन उनकी मालकी वाली है जबकि दूसरी ओर जेल विभाग इसे अपनी जगह बता रहा है।

हालांकि स्थानीय विधायक द्वारा लगभग एक वर्ष पूर्व उक्त जगह पर पार्क बनाने के लिए रस्मी तौर पर उद्घाटन भी किया था किंतु उक्त उद्घाटन केवल सुर्खियों में ही सिमट कर रह गया और नगर परिषद द्वारा लंबे समय से उक्त जगह को डंप स्टेशन के तौर पर इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा है। जेल विभाग का कहना है जहां पर कचरा फेंकने से कैदियों का स्वास्थ्य खराब हो रहा है। इस लिए यहां पर चारदीवारी की जा रही है।

जेल की जमीन पर फेंका जा रहा कूड़ा : डीएसपी जेल

फाजिल्का सब जेल के डीएसपी गुरप्रीत सिंह सोढी ने बताया कि वह जेल की खाली पड़ी जगह पर नगर परिषद द्वारा लंबे समय से कूड़ा फेंका जा रहा था, को हरा-भरा करने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं क्योंकि क्षेत्र में बढ़ती गंदगी से जेल के अंदर कैदियों, जेल स्टाफ व आसपास के लोगों को काफी परेशानी हो रही थी।

जेल विभाग विवादित जगह पर बना रहा चारदीवारी

नगर परिषद द्वारा मना करने के बावजूद जेल विभाग जगह पर चारदीवारी कर रहा है। नगर परिषद का कहना है कि उक्त जगह नगर परिषद के नाम हो चुकी है। जेल विभाग की जमीन खसरा नंबर 322 में है जबकि वह नगर परिषद की खसरा नंबर 329 पर कब्जा कर रहा है। इस संबंधी नगर परिषद ने 6 नवंबर को दावा किया था तथा 11 नवंबर को सभी तीनों पार्टियों को नोटिस मिल चुका है।

बीते शुक्रवार से जेल विभाग द्वारा उक्त प्लाट की चारदीवारी करवानी भी शुरू कर दी है जबकि नगर परिषद द्वारा माल विभाग के खाते में 11 हजार 600 रुपए जमा करवाकर उक्त जगह की सैटेलाइट के जरिए निशानदेही करवाने हेतु लिखा जा चुका है किंतु इसके बावजूद राजस्व विभाग द्वारा निशानदेही नहीं करवाई जा रही।

