धरना:मांगों को लेकर ग्रामीण डाक सेवक यूनियन के सदस्यों ने दिया धरना

फाजिल्काएक घंटा पहले
  • अॉल इंडिया ग्रामीण डाक सेवकों ने केंद्र सरकार के विरुद्ध जमकर की नारेबाजी

ऑल इंडिया ग्रामीण डाक सेवक यूनियन के कर्मचारियों द्वारा अपनी मांगों को मनवाने के लिए केन्द्र की मोदी सरकार की कर्मचारियों विरोधी नीतियों के विरोध में एक दिवसीय रोष धरना फाजिल्का के पोस्ट ऑफिस फाजिल्का के बाहर दिया गया। उक्त रोष धरने में बैठे ऑल इंडिया ग्रामीण डाक सेवक यूनियन के ग्रामीण डाक सेवकों ने केंद्र की मोदी सरकार के विरुद्ध जमकर नारेबाजी की। आज का यह धरना ब्रांच प्रधान जसविंदरजीत बराड़ कीड़ियांवाला और प्रांतीय सहायक सचिव शगन लाल उपनेजा की मौजूदगी में दिया गया। ग्रामीण डाक सेवकों को भी केन्द्र के पक्के कर्मचारियों की तरह पक्के कर्मचारी का दर्जा दिया जाए। 12-24-36 उम्र के फैक्टर को फोर्न लागू किया जाए। ग्रामीण डाक सेवकों को भी पक्के कर्मचारियों की तरह रिटायरमेंट पर पेंशन लागू की जाए।

रिटायरमेंट ग्रैचुइटी जोकि कमलेश चंद्रा जी के 7वें पे कमीशन की सिफारिशों के अनुसार 5 लाख मानकर मुकर गई अब वह 5 लाख की बजाय 10 लाख की जाए। पक्के डाक कर्मचारियों की तरह 180 दिनों की बीमारी छुट्टी और एमरजेंसी छुट्टी जीडीएस को लागू की जाए। ग्रामीण डाक सेवकों की बंद पड़ी इंक्रीमेंट और मिलने वाले महंगाई भत्ते जल्दी चालू किए जाएं। ग्रामीण डाक सेवकों को भी समय-समय पर विभाग में दूसरे कर्मचारियों की तरह मिलने वाले पदोन्नति लाभ दिए जाएं और मुकम्मल रूप में जीडीएस कर्मचारियों में ही की जाए। ग्रामीण डाक सेवकों का टार्गेट के नाम पर किया जाने वाला शोषण बंद किया जाए। पीए स्टाफ का कोटा 20 प्रतिशत जीडीएस में लिया जाए।

इस दौरान ऑल इंडिया ग्रामीण डाक यूनियन डिवीजन फिरोजपुर के सचिव सुरिंदर सिंह हिम्मतपुरा, पंजाब के सहायक सचिव शगन लाल उपनेजा, डिविजन फिरोजपुर के प्रबंधक सचिव स्वर्ण सिंह हस्ताकलां, ब्रांच फाजिल्का के अध्यक्ष जसविंदरजीत सिंह बराड़, साबुआना ब्रांच के कोषाध्यक्ष स्वर्ण कुमार के अलावा महिंदर कुमार, हरविंदर पाल सिंह, स्वर्ण हस्तेवालिया, सावन कुमार, जसविंदरजीत सिंह, बाबू लाल, सुखमंदर सिंह, करनैल सिंह, मनिंदर, अमर लाल, सगुन लाल, नत्थू राम, सक्षम गुंबर, अशोक कुमार, महिंदर, श्रीराम, इंद्र सैन, राम कुमार, शैफी गिरधर, हरविंदर कुमार आदि धरने पर बैठे।

