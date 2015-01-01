पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भूख हड़ताल स्थगित:मनरेगा कर्मियों को मांगें पूरी करने का दिया आश्वासन, जूस पिला भूख हड़ताल से उठाया

फाजिल्का4 घंटे पहले
एक महीने से भी अधिक समय से अपनी मांगों को लेकर संघर्ष कर रहे मनरेगा कर्मचारियों को ब्लाक समिति फाजिल्का के वाइस चेयरमैन सुक्खा सिंह ने जूस पिला कर भूख हड़ताल से उठाया ताकि गांवों में चल रहे विकास कार्यों संबंधी मुश्किल न आए। इस मौके पर जिलाध्यक्ष सन्नी सिंह ने बताया कि समूह यूनियन की एकता व मेहनत के चलते अपनी हड़ताल स्थगित करने का फैसला किया है।

वायस चेयरमैन सुक्खा सिंह ने बताया कि इन सभी मांगों का 2-3 दिन में हल करवाया जाएगा, जिसकी जिम्मेदारी जलालाबाद के एमएलए रमिंदर सिंह आवला ने उठाई है। इसलिए फाजिल्का के कर्मचारियों की हड़ताल स्टेट समिति के साथ सलाह करने के बाद जिला प्रधान के आदेश पर चल रही कलम छोड़ हड़ताल खत्म की जाती है।

उन्होंने बताया कि 10% सालाना विस्तार जो 2019-2020 में लगाया जाएगा। स्टेट हेड क्वार्टर पंजाब को लिखा जाएगा और कारगुजारी की रिपोर्ट भी तुरंत भेजी जाएगी। हड़ताल का वेतन दिया जाएगा और स्टेट स्तर पर इसकी मंजूरी भी ली जाएगी। छिंदरपाल की पत्नी का केस प्रांतीय कमेटी के सहयोग से जल्द हल किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा उनके द्वारा निकाले गए कर्मचारियों का जल्द हल करने का भरोसा दिया गया।

