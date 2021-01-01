पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट करने का मामला:किराना वाले से शरारती तत्वों ने की मारपीट रोष में दुकानदारों ने दिया थाने के समक्ष धरना

फाजिल्का2 घंटे पहले
पुलिस चौकी मंडी लाधुका के समक्ष धरना देते हुए दुकानदार। - Dainik Bhaskar
पुलिस चौकी मंडी लाधुका के समक्ष धरना देते हुए दुकानदार।

मंडी लाधूका के बस अड्डे पर किराने के एक दुकानदार से शरारती तत्वों ने मारपीट किए जाने का मामला सामने आया है। करनदीप पुत्र राज कुमार ने बताया है कि वह मंडी लाधुका के बस अड्डे पर किराने की दुकान का काम करता है। रविवार शाम को सुमन सिंह पुत्र गुरमीत सिंह गांव लक्खे कड़ाईयां, गोगी पुत्र मलकीत सिंह और 4-5 अन्य अज्ञात व्यक्ति उसकी दुकान पर आए और सामान की मांग की।

जब दुकानदार ने अपने सामान के पैसे मांगे गए तो उक्त आरोपियों ने दुकानदार से मारपीट की और दुकान का सारे सामान तोड़फोड़ दिया। जिसके बाद करनदीप और बस अड्डे के अन्य दुकानदारों ने मंडी लाधुका की पुलिस चौकी में एक शिकायत पत्र देकर हमलावरों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई किए जाने की मांग की गई। बस अड्डे के दुकानदार महिंदर सिंह सैनी, दविंदर सिंह मुजैदिया, विपन कम्बोज, पूर्ण चंद कम्बोज, बबली आटो, ओम प्रकाश काका, विजय वर्मा, जतिंदर सिंह पटवारी, गगन रामगढिया, मुख्तयार सिंह, परमजीत सिंह, हरीश कपूर, गगन कम्बोज ने कहा है कि गांव लक्खे कड़ाईयां के नौजवानों द्वारा पहले भी कई बार दुकानदारों से मारपीट करने की घटनाओं को अंजाम दिया जा चुका है परंतु इन पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई। बीती शाम की घटना में भी पुलिस द्वारा कोई कार्रवाई न किए जाने के चलते मंडी लाधुका और बस अड्डे के दुकानदारों द्वारा मंडी लाधुका की पुलिस चौकी के बाहर धरना दे कर हमलावरों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई किए जाने की मांग की गई है।

आरोपियों पर बनती कार्रवाई की जाएगी : चौकी इंचार्ज

पुलिस चौकी के इंचार्ज एएसआई गुरिंदर सिंह के साथ संपर्क किया गया तो उन्होंने कहा है कि मामले की जांच जारी है तथा आरोपियों पर बनती कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

